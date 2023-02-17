Microsoft Windows 11 can run on Apple's M1, and M2 Macs now: Know-how

Friday, February 17, 2023
     
India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: February 17, 2023 16:57 IST
Apple
Image Source : PIXABAY Macbook

Microsoft has partnered with Parallels, a software company to bring Windows to Apple’s Macbooks. The tech giant has recently announced that Windows 11 is now operational on Apple's M1 and M2 Macs.

On a support page of Microsoft, the company stated, "Parallels Desktop version 18 is an authorised solution for running Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise in a virtual environment on its platform on Apple M1 and M2 computers.”

It further added that the Arm version of Windows 11 has limitations which could impact users' ability to use various types of hardware, applications and games including "those that rely on DirectX 12 or OpenGL3.3 or greater."

For Macbook users, Microsoft is further providing another alternative to access the Windows 11 OS on their devices running on M1 or M2 Mac- which is the "Windows 365 service."

As per Microsoft, Windows 365 is a "software-as-a-service solution for organisations of all sizes, offered on a per-user, per-month basis."

Moreover, there are a variety of pricing options and Cloud PC configurations which will be available as per users' performance needs.

Furthermore, on 15 February (Wednesday), the tech giant announced that it was releasing "Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25300" to the Dev Channel, which will support more languages for Windows 11's live captions feature.

