Disney+ Hotstar down: Facing issue in watching Ind vs Aus Test match? Here's how you can stream hassle free

Disney+ Hotstar, a video streaming platform which has been telecasting the live match of India versus Australia is reportedly down in India. The news surfaced when a number of users were unable to log in to their app and kept facing trouble. Downdetector, a website which tracks the website has reported more than 500 such outage issues on Twitter facing trouble while trying to log in earlier, and today, a similar problem is happening with the OTT platform.

The app has witnessed technical issues across its application and web platform. The company has confirmed the issue and stated that their team is working on resolving the issue soon. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh have registered the most outage so far, by the time of writing.

Users have further expressed their disappointment on Twitter where they tweeted about the trouble, where Disney + Hotstar replied informing that “there is a problem with the app and the company is constantly working to fix it”. Disney+ Hotstar has been constantly assuring the users that the problem will be resolved very soon.

About the India Vs Australia match

The second match of the four-match Test series between India and Australia is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In this series, the Indian team is ahead 1-0 after winning the first match in Nagpur by innings and 132 runs. Now it is the turn of the Rann of Delhi where Team India will be eyeing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Meanwhile, Hotstar itself went down. Let me tell you, you can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to watch the match now?

JioCinema is the saviour, as a number of users have stated (on Twitter) that they are smoothly watching the match on the OTT platform.

Users are also uploading images and videos on Twitter to help others to watch live cricket through JioCinema on mobile as well as on their television.

