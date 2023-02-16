How to check if your Aadhaar data has been misused: Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : UIDAI Follow these steps to check if your Aadhaar data has been misused

–Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identification number for individuals, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, is used by Indian citizens for verification processes and availing various state and private services. However, lately, it has been found that it can be misused. If you suspect that your Aadhaar number is being misused, follow the steps below to check its authentication history.

A step-by-step guide to checking Aadhaar Authentication History:

Go to the UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in and choose your preferred language. Navigate to the 'My Aadhaar' section in the website's top left corner. There will be a drop-down menu. Under the Aadhaar services section, select 'Aadhaar Authentication History'. A new website will open. Enter your Aadhaar number and security code to log in. Select 'Send OTP'. Enter the OTP for verification and select 'Proceed'. The screen will display information about your Aadhaar card and previous authentication requests.

In the authentication transaction logs, you can find the following information:

Authentication method Authentication date and time AUA abbreviation AUA transaction identifier (with code) Response to authentication (success/failure) UIDAI error message UIDAI response number

The authentication history displays all authentication activities performed by the Authentication User Agency (AUA) or by the individual over the last six months, with up to 50 records displayed. However, if you want to see more records, use the calendar to select a date range and view authentication records.

