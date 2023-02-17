Friday, February 17, 2023
     
Samsung patents smartwatch with built-in projector

With the new development, Samsung is working to incorporate a projector into its smartwatch, as the company. The reports have stated that the company has fined a patent for a built-in projector in the wearable.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: February 17, 2023 14:05 IST
Samsung has reportedly worked on upgrading its smartwatch, and the upcoming wearable is expected to come with major changes. As per the reports, it has been stated that the company’s product strategy will help the Korean tech giant to work its way up the ladder, by adding new technology to the device.

The company has reportedly tied up with Google for WearOS, the platform which was first powering the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

As per the patent, Samsung’s new smartwatch with a projector could mirror the content from the display of the smartwatch and will project it on the wearer’s wrist. 

So the sources have stated that the projection feature will enable your wrist to be a clean slate, which could be in a digital clock form, and could display your step count and heartbeat count on your wrist itself. 

It certainly sounds like the scenes from one of those old sci-fi movies from the 90s and it further seems like Samsung wants is interested to make it a reality for everyone- which is very much evident with a patent being filed from this tech company.

But this is not it, as the patent further says, “projection display may display information that is different from the information displayed on the display module.” 

Meaning, that this feature will enable the user to read the texts, and play any video that has been sent on WhatsApp and via other social media platforms to the user.

The visuals of the patent have suggested that the smartwatch will have a couple of LEDs and lenses which will be placed in two rows. These LEDs and lenses will give the user a clear projected visual of the content which is being displayed on the watch- display. 

Patent filing is a common practice from Samsung, as the company keeps striving to bring in new technology to its devices. Recently, Samsung launched the latest Galaxy S23 series of smartphones in the global market claiming it to be the best camera smartphone with enhanced technology and photography muscles. 

 

 

