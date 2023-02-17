Friday, February 17, 2023
     
OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

Published on: February 17, 2023 19:34 IST
Openai
Image Source : OPENAI Open AI

Elon Musk has criticised Microsoft for controlling OpenAI, a non-profit organisation created by him and making profits from the platform.

ChatGPT, an AI chatbot which was developed by OpenAI is reportedly a Microsoft company now, and it has become a rage. The tech giant is said to be infusing around $10 billion dollars to the platform, to make it more useful for various industries.

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter has stated that OpenAI was created as an open source, majorly known as a non-profit organisation, to serve as a counterweight to Google.

Musk responded to a follower’s comment which says: "Elon Musk says that AI is 'one of the biggest risks' to civilisation and needs to be regulated. He co-founded OpenAI."

To this, Twitter's CEO responded: "But now it has become a closed-source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all." 

ChatGPT is an advanced form of artificial intelligence, which has been powered by the GPT-3, the largest language model of the time. The chatbot has been designed and programmed to recognise human language and generate responses according to the requirement, based on massive amounts of data.

Is Elon Musk against the Artificial Intelligence, as he calls it to be the biggest risks for future?

Is Elon Musk against the Artificial Intelligence, as he calls it to be the biggest risks for future?

As per Elon Musk, "ChatGPT has illustrated to people just how advanced AI has become. AI has been advanced for a while. It just didn't have a user interface that was accessible to most people".

Musk said that he stepped down from OpenAI's board of directors back in 2018 and he no longer has any stake or involvement with the company, The Verge reported.

He further mentioned, "Initially, it was created as an open-source nonprofit. Now it is closed-source and for-profit. I don't have an open stake in OpenAI, nor am I on the board, nor do I control it in any way.”

He stepped back because it was reported that Google was not paying enough attention to Open AI’s safety.

