WhatsApp's recent update allows iOS users to multitask during calls without video pausing

WhatsApp for iOS: Picture-in-picture capability for video calls is being made available to all iOS customers by the Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp.

Picture-in-picture mode for WhatsApp calls has been widely made accessible to everyone on the stable version of the iOS app. To see if the feature has already been enabled for their WhatsApp account, users must upgrade the app from the App Store.

Users can now multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video pausing thanks to this new update. In addition to the picture-in-picture format, the new update adds the ability to caption documents and longer group subjects and descriptions to make group descriptions easier.

Picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS beta was said to have been rolling out on the messaging platform in December of last year.

Users will now be able to exchange up to 100 media files within chats on WhatsApp's iOS beta version, an increase over the app's prior cap of just 30.

In the past, WhatsApp has stated that it is working on a feature for the corporate world.

Communities will be added to the WhatsApp Business app in a later edition, making it easier to manage linked groups as a whole.

The commercial edition of the software will allow users to create, manage, and utilise communities. The beta version of this app has not yet been released; it is currently under development.

