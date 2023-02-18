Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG.COM Samsung Galaxy S23 series up on sale: All you need to know

Samsung recently launched its new flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy S23, which includes the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23. The devices are now available for purchase in India in four colour options: Phantom Black, Green, Lavender, and Cream. Additionally, Samsung has introduced exclusive online colours, with Graphite, Lime, Sky Blue, and Red available for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Lime and Graphite available for the Galaxy S23 and S23+.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs 79,999, the Galaxy S23+ at Rs 94,999, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra at Rs 1,24,999. Customers can buy the devices through the company’s official website, as well as through authorized retail stores, Flipkart, and Amazon. Buyers can avail of instant bank discounts of up to Rs 8,000 by using SBI, HDFC, or ICICI cards, and a 'Welcome Benefit' of up to Rs 2000 off on their purchase. Moreover, Samsung is offering a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 4G and Buds 2 at Rs 4999 on buying any of these smartphones.

All three models feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and run on Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge*Dynamic AMOLED 2X Super Smooth Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode, and is equipped with four cameras on the back: a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 200 MP Wide Camera, a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom, and another 10MP Telephoto Camera with 10x Optical Zoom. It also features a 12MP Front Camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and is offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM models with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

The Galaxy S23, on the other hand, features a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode, and has a triple camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 50 MP Wide Camera, and a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x optical zoom. It has a 12MP front camera, a 3,900mAh battery, and is available in 8GB RAM with up to 512GB internal storage capacity.

The Galaxy S23+ has a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Super Smooth with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode, and houses a 4,700mAh battery with up to 65% wired charging in around 30 minutes using a 45W adapter. Its other specs remain the same as the Galaxy S23.

