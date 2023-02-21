YouTube starts testing new tools for podcasts: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube

YouTube, a video-sharing platform from Google has silently launched a new "feature experiment" feature to its platform. The new tools will encompass majorly everything which a creator would need, in order to roll out the podcast on the platform. It will help the creators to upload by showing analytical data to them.

The new tools that YouTube is rolling out will be covering everything which a creator would need in order to launch his podcasts on the platform- from uploading to displaying analytical data (said 9To5Google).

As per the company, users will include in the test which will see the option to post a podcast under the ‘create’ button. The new button at present offers the option to upload a video, start a livestream and create a text post.

Creators will also have the feature to access podcasts from the 'content menu' through the tab named ‘Podcasts tab’.

Furthermore, the existing playlists on the platform will also be able to be set as podcasts by using a new option in the three-dotted menu.

The company further mentioned that a "small number" of creators will see the changes, but only on desktop, as per the IANS report.

Earlier this month, the video streaming platform further released the "Go Live Together" feature for creators to co-livestream and invite a guest on phone.

