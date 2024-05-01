Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Fact Check
  4. Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi give temple to Muslims in Wayanad? Here's the truth

Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi give temple to Muslims in Wayanad? Here's the truth

Amidst the proliferation of fake news on social media, a video surfaced alleging that Rahul Gandhi facilitated the conversion of a Hindu temple into a Muslim establishment in Wayanad, Kerala. However, a fact check by India TV debunked this claim, revealing that the video misrepresented events.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 23:40 IST
Screenshot of Rahul Gandhi giving a temple to Muslims in
Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of Rahul Gandhi giving a temple to Muslims in Wayanad.

In the age of rapid social media dissemination, fake news often spreads faster than verified information. People often become victims of these false reports without verifying their authenticity. Recently, a video has been circulating on social media alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Kerala, handed over a temple to Muslims and that they have opened a chicken shop there. However, a fact-check by India TV revealed the falsity of this claim.

Claim on social media

A user with the handle @SwamiRamsarnac4 shared a video on social media, alleging that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra registered a temple dedicated to Lord Ram in the Sita Ram Temple in Wayanad to Muslims four years ago. The caption of the video reads, “Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra registered Muslims on the big Hindu Shri Sitaram Temple four years ago in Wayanad, Kerala. Now Congress Brahmins must be very happy. Everyone vote for BJP.”

India Tv - FACT CHECK

Image Source : INDIA TVA screenshot of a user with the X handle shared a video on social media.

Investigation findings

India TV’s fact-checking team delved into the truth behind this viral video. By conducting a reverse search of the video frames, it was discovered that the video was shared on multiple YouTube channels. Among them, a YouTube channel named MyNation provided detailed information about the temple. The video, uploaded on December 16, 2023, clearly identifies the temple as the Sita Ram Temple. The controversy arose when a chicken meat shop opened within the temple premises, sparking a dispute.

Further investigation uncovered a report by Punjab Kesari stating that an ancient Hindu temple in Ahmadpur Siyal, Pakistan, was desecrated and converted into a chicken shop by the locals.

Conclusion

The claim circulating on social media alleging that Rahul Gandhi gave a temple to Muslims in Wayanad is false and deliberately misleading.

Also read | FACT CHECK: Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Lata's viral statement is distorted, know the whole truth

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Fact Check

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Fact-check News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement