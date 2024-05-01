Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi give temple to Muslims in Wayanad? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of Rahul Gandhi giving a temple to Muslims in Wayanad.

In the age of rapid social media dissemination, fake news often spreads faster than verified information. People often become victims of these false reports without verifying their authenticity. Recently, a video has been circulating on social media alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Kerala, handed over a temple to Muslims and that they have opened a chicken shop there. However, a fact-check by India TV revealed the falsity of this claim.

Claim on social media

A user with the handle @SwamiRamsarnac4 shared a video on social media, alleging that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra registered a temple dedicated to Lord Ram in the Sita Ram Temple in Wayanad to Muslims four years ago. The caption of the video reads, “Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra registered Muslims on the big Hindu Shri Sitaram Temple four years ago in Wayanad, Kerala. Now Congress Brahmins must be very happy. Everyone vote for BJP.”

Investigation findings

India TV’s fact-checking team delved into the truth behind this viral video. By conducting a reverse search of the video frames, it was discovered that the video was shared on multiple YouTube channels. Among them, a YouTube channel named MyNation provided detailed information about the temple. The video, uploaded on December 16, 2023, clearly identifies the temple as the Sita Ram Temple. The controversy arose when a chicken meat shop opened within the temple premises, sparking a dispute.

Further investigation uncovered a report by Punjab Kesari stating that an ancient Hindu temple in Ahmadpur Siyal, Pakistan, was desecrated and converted into a chicken shop by the locals.

Conclusion

The claim circulating on social media alleging that Rahul Gandhi gave a temple to Muslims in Wayanad is false and deliberately misleading.

