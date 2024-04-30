FACT CHECK: Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Lata's viral statement is distorted, know the whole truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Fact Check

India TV Fact Check: With the Lok Sabha Elections underway, social media is abuzz with all kinds of information. In a situation like this, it becomes difficult to differentiate the fake news from the actual ones. Recently, a post of a Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Lata has been going viral on social media claiming that Madhavi Lata said she is not a woman. India TV's fact check found that this video is completely false and being deliberately misrepresented.

What was claimed?

Image Source : INDIA TVViral X post

A post shared by a user named @MR_CooL77777 on social media X, claimed that Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Lata told a reporter that she is not a woman. The post was shared with the caption, "I am not a woman then what is this #MadhaviLatha #Owaisi"

What was found in the investigation?

The video raised suspicions of the India TV Fact Check team. The investigation began with searching keywords which led to interviews of Madhavi Lata. Following this, the team tried to match the outfits with the viral video. The team found a YouTube link to news website NEWS NATION, to which Madhavi gave her full interview.

Image Source : INDIA TVOriginal video interview

During the interview, the reporter asked Madhavi Latha, "Madam, are you going to face the situation being a woman in Old City area of Talabkatta, where BJP has not gone yet? To this Madhavi replied, "I am not a woman, I am Shakti, do not call me a woman again and again. It seems that you yourself consider me weak. I am not a woman, I am Shakti myself, who has come to help my brothers and sisters. To float on the strength of." This clearly shows that a small clip of this video has been deliberately cut and shared on social media with wrong intentions.

What is the conclusion?

India TV's Fact Check found that a user had deliberately clipped a part of the interview and shared it with wrong intentions. Hence this video is completely wrong.

