SP leader Shivpal Yadav's polls gaffe, asks voters to make BJP win by huge margin | WATCH

Samajwadi Party leader and party chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav stirred up a political storm by asking voters to make BJP win by a huge margin. The SP leader, while addressing a poll event in the Jaswant Nagar Legislative Assembly, Etawah, made a gaffe by appealing to people to help the BJP to win instead of the SP.

What is the whole matter?

SP general secretary Yadav appealed to people from a stage of the Samajwadi Party to help the BJP win by a huge margin. However, this happened due to a slip of the tongue. When Shivpal said this, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present there. Shivpal said that people have to listen to Akhilesh and ensure that on May 7 (the third phase of Lok Sabha elections), the Bharatiya Janata Party should win with a huge margin.

BJP is scared of Mulayam's family: Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal Yadav on Monday claimed the ruling BJP is scared of Mulayam Singh Yadav's family and warned that the more its leaders speak against this family, the more the victory margin of SP will be in the Lok Sabha elections.

He also expressed confidence that in the third phase of general elections, candidates of the SP and I.N.D.I.A bloc will win all 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

"BJP leaders are scared of Netaji's (SP founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav) family. The more they speak against Netaji and our family, the more the victory margin of SP candidates will be," Shivpal Yadav said when asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegation that whatever the SP has is not for the party but for "one family".

Shivpal Yadav is the younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav. On poor turnout in the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections in UP, Shivpal Yadav said, "Our voters are labourers and farmers. They don't care about heat. Our voters are using their franchise. But BJP's voters are not coming out of their homes. That is why there is a lot of nervousness in the BJP."

On UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent remarks that Shivpal Yadav has reached old age, the SP leader said, "I am holding 40 meetings a day.

Yogi ji should see that even at his age he goes back after attending only four meetings a day."

