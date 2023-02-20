Instagram Update: Testing a feature to allow posting GIFs as replies on posts

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram

Instagram is said to be testing a new feature which will let users comment on posts with animated images or GIFs. The social media platform will let you search for the GIFs and post them as a comment. Media reports have suggested that the new feature on Instagram will be rolled out to the selected users initially. Some users have already got the new feature, and have shared screenshots on the Internet, showing the GIF in the reply to certain posts on the instant image-sharing platform.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel gets 15 Lakh new subscriber in December 2022- Report

Although when India TV’s tech team tried to explore the feature, it was not working. But here are a few things to know if you get the update on your platform.

How to check if you have the GIFs reply feature on your Instagram?

here are the steps to follow to check if you have the feature on your app:

Tap on the “Comments” icon under a post Now tap on “Reply” There you could tap to post a GIF (if you see the feature) Users can type a certain keyword to choose a relatable GIF and could also send it through the direct Message Tap on the “GIF” icon and you will be able to see GIFs from the GIPHY library. Tap on the GIF you want to send and hit enter. Reply to Stories with GIFs

However, it has to be noticed that Instagram is already allowing users to post GIF-animated stickers to their stories and now we can share the same on direct messages.

If you are looking forward to replying with a GIF on Stories, then:

Tap the display picture on a person’s profile to see his or her Story Now tap on the “Message Box” Then tap on “GIF” You will find a GIF by putting in the keyword as per the choice Once the GIF window is opened, you can select the GIF and hit enter. And your GIF will be sent to the direct message inbox

About the new Instagram Channels feature:

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta launched the ‘Channels’ broadcast chat feature which could enable creators to share and engage with their followers.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 Pro: Details leaked ahead of launch

Latest Technology News