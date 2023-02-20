Bharti Airtel gets 15 Lakh new subscriber in December 2022- Report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel

With the launch of 5G technology in India, Bharti Airtel has been constantly expanding its wireless subscribers for more than a year now. It has been reported that the telecom has marked the fourteenth month of continuous wireless additions, since December 2022.

The TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has unleashed the subscription data for December, and it shows that significant numbers have been discussed concerning the Active Wireless Subscriber base, VLR and Wireless Subscriber Additions of Bharti Airtel.

About Airtel Wireless Subscriber Base

It has been a while since Airtel has been continuously adding wireless subscribers in India. From November 2021, Airtel was continuously adding wireless subscribers, and it continued to do the needful till December 2022 too, post launching the Airtel 5G Plus services, in October 2022, at the Indian Mobile Congress.

Since then, from 355,294,534 wireless subscribers (reported in November 2021) to 367,608,695 wireless subscribers (reported in December 2022), Airtel has taken a leap over hiking the Tariffs, 5G Plus launch in various regions and other product offerings in the country.

Airtel Wireless Subscribers in December 2022

Airtel reportedly has a wireless subscriber base of around 367,608,695 (as per TRAI) by the end of December (2022), with net add-ons of 1,526,419 subscribers.

Over the past two years, Airtel has reportedly added a number of wireless subscribers in many circles of India, besides Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh West and Madhya Pradesh.

Airtel Rural subscribers have also increased in numbers and have reached 177,390,767.

Active Wireless Subscribers

Airtel stands the highest in Active subscriber additions, with a 6.02 Million Active Wireless Subscriber base.

If we look at the VLR (visitor location register), around 99.29 per cent is reportedly the highest among the telcos and the highest for Airtel too in recent past years, recorded in December 2022.

Airtel is said to be the only telecom company with the highest active wireless subscriber number, which is very close to the total wireless subscriber base in India. Also, the reports have stated that the VLR percentage is the highest in past two years.

Airtel 5G Plus rollout and network expansion in India

By the time of writing, the Airtel 5G Plus is available in 113 cities in the country. Airtel is further planning to expand Airtel 5G Plus services to 300 more cities in India, by March 2023- covering all the urban areas of the nation by March next year.

The Active subscriber and wireless subscribers base numbers have shown interest in Airtel 5G Plus and the news has floated saying that if the 5G services are rolled out in their respective areas, then the user can experience the services in any recharge plan.

