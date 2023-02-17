How to send 100 photos and videos in single go on WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks

Saturday, February 18, 2023
     
Live tv
WhatsApp has increased the number of pictures and videos Android users can send in a single message from 30 to 100, as part of their latest update, version 2.22.24.73. The update also allows users to add captions to documents, previously only available for photos and videos.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2023 7:15 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp new features: allows users to send 100 photos and videos in single go

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows Android users to send up to 100 pictures and videos in one go, an increase from the previous limit of 30. This feature was added in the latest WhatsApp for Android update, version 2.22.24.73, which also includes the ability to add captions to shared documents. Previously, captions could only be added to photos and videos. WhatsApp has also extended the character limit for group subject and description fields, although the company has not specified the new limit.

ALSO READ: Apple logs 11% growth, stands on top 5 PC makers in India: Report

 

These updates are only available on WhatsApp for Android at present, but it is likely that they will be introduced to iOS soon. WhatsApp is currently testing a feature called "Kept Messages," which allows users to keep disappearing messages, and transcripts on iOS. Last year, WhatsApp also increased the file limit to 2GB, up from 100MB, but this feature has not yet been introduced to WhatsApp for iOS.

ALSO READ: Vivo Y100 launched in India: Price, specs and more

 

The new features are expected to make it easier for users to share media and documents on WhatsApp. The increased limit for photos and videos means that users can now share more content in a single message, reducing the need for multiple messages.

ALSO READ: How to send high-quality photos on WhatsApp? Step-by-step guide

 

Follow this guide to learn how to share 100 photos and videos at once:

  1. Navigate to the individual or group chat where you want to share the photos on your Android device
  2. At the bottom of the screen, tap the attach icon, which looks like a paper clip
  3. Select Photos and Videos from the menu 
  4. Then, from your smartphone's gallery, select the photos and videos you want to share. There, you could select up to 100 items at the same time.
  5. After you've made your selections, tap the Send button to share the photos and videos in the chat with your friends and family.

FAQs

1: What is WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is a free messaging app that allows users to send and receive text messages, voice messages, calls, photos, videos, documents, and more over the internet.

2: Is WhatsApp secure?

WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption to secure all messages and calls, which means that only the sender and receiver can read or listen to the messages or calls. This encryption also applies to photos, videos, and documents that are shared on the app.

