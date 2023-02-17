Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 4K projectors for home entertainment segment in 2023

Smart, new-age projectors are revolutionizing the home entertainment segment in India thanks to their portability, plug-and-play convenience, larger-than-life screen options, competitive prices, and immersive features. As per a GlobeNewswire report, the “Global portable projector market was valued at USD 15.64 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 21.72 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.” Here are some of the 4K projectors that we think will dominate the Indian market in 2023.

XGIMI AURA Ultra Short Throw 4K Projector

XGIMI AURA is designed to transform the home theatre experience with its 4K UHD resolution of 3840×2160 and 2400 ANSI lumens. You can enjoy 150” sharp imagery by projecting content from any wall. Enabled by laser-powered Ultra-Short-Throw (UST) projection of 17.3”, AURA has also combined ALDP technology and HDR10 to produce vivid, lifelike images. The eight-point keystone correction lets you adjust the picture size as per your preference. The device, with its diffuse imaging technology, ensures safe viewing, by eliminating blue light, thus protecting the eyes. Enjoy a world-class sound quality with ample bass, dynamic midranges, and crisp highs, with AURA’s inbuilt Harmon Kardon speakers.

Formovie Theatre

The 150-inch projector screen of this gizmo comes with a brightness of 2800 lumens that enables you to enjoy a crisp and clear image even during the brightest time of the day. You can also create a personalized theatre experience by choosing a projection size of 80 or 150 inches of your choice. With the 4K UHD and speckle elimination technology, you can view images with superior brightness and precision. You can also have the best sports-watching experience with MEMC technology where fast-moving objects are portrayed very clearly. It enables smoother and faster reactions in gaming, with the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). It also has a sound system supported by Bowers and Wilkins and enhanced by Dolby Vision and Atmos.

BenQ V6000 4K Laser TV projector

The BenQ V6000 projector comes with a brightness of 3000 lumens, providing you with a larger-than-life cinematic experience on a 120-inch or larger screen. It also has a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1. The 4K UHD 3840x2160 resolution with 8.3 million distinct pixels also reduces the pixel blur of the image. The MEMC technology also prevents the picture from blurring and makes the videos more fluid. There is an automatic sunroof slider on top of the projector which closes when the projector is not in use. There is also an integrated screen size measuring tool to set up screen size as per your preference. V6000 is supported with treVolo speakers for an immersive sound quality.

Mi 4K Laser Projector 150 inch

Mi 4K Laser projector has an extra-large projection of 150” screen and an ultra-throw ratio of 0.233:1 where no additional wiring is required. The projector offers the most comfortable viewing with a native contrast ratio of 3000:1 and a brightness of 1600 lumens. You will enjoy a theatrical viewing experience as it has laser light technology used in cinemas. The projector also comes with a 100” anti-reflection screen. With a combination of the dual full range and dual high-frequency audio system, the projector’s Hi-Fi sound system creates an enriching audio experience. The Dolby Virtual Surround and Human Sound Enhancement technology will let you enjoy 3D movies in the most immersive and realistic way.

AAO YG650 4K Projector Full HD Android 9.0 Smart

This gamer-friendly projector provides a lag-free streaming experience as it enables synchronization with the phone by 2.4G/5G. You can also stream content seamlessly through an android or iOS phone. Its 1920x1080 resolution and 7000 lumens provide brilliant colour accuracy and sharp images. Also, the projector’s low dispersion lens will minimize chromatic aberration for a hassle-free and clear image output. Depending on the distance from the projector, you can adjust the screen size from 40 inches to 300 inches. It has a contrast ratio of 8000:1 to 10,000:1 which delivers a more vivid and immersive display and the 4-point keystone correction features enable electronic focus through remote. AAO YG650 has also a built-in HiFi stereo speaker for providing a theatrical sound experience.

