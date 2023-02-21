Airtel 5G Plus now available in 8 cities of Rajasthan: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel 5G Plus

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of its 5G services in 8 cities of Rajasthan- Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Bhilwara and Alwar. The services were already live in cities- Udaipur, Kota and Jaipur.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network. Customers with 5G-enabled smartphones will be able to access the latest high-speed network at no extra cost, till the complete roll-out is widespread. Airtel will augment its network making its services available across all the cities in due course of time, says the telecom player of India.

Marut Dilawari, CEO Rajasthan, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner & Bhilwara in addition to Jaipur, Udaipur & Kota. Airtel customers in these eight cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel will be offering. In addition, it will enable superfast access to high-definition video streaming, multiple chatting, gaming, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

In 2022, Airtel demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. Recently, Airtel also announced the launch of its services in 2 more cities of Uttrakhand.

