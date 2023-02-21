Gizmore CLOUD smartwatch launched at Rs 1,199 with Bluetooth calling capabilities

Follow us on Image Source : GIZMORE Gizmore Cloud

Gizmore has launched yet another smartwatch in its portfolio under the affordable range– Gizmore Cloud which is priced at Rs 1,199. The new smartwatch will be available on Flipkart from February 20 onwards.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.85-inch HD IPS curve display with 500 NITS of brightness. The dial is protected by a metallic casing and the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth-calling capabilities- and the company claims that the device is capable to get paired with any smartphone easily.

Users can experience seamless calling and music playback, and the wearable is protected with IP67 making it water and dust resistant.

The Cloud smartwatch has a multifunctional rotating crown and a split screen feature for the dial of the device. The device can be controlled by voice assistant as it supports Alexa and Siri. It is further equipped with a battery, which can last for up to 7 days on a single charge (Gizmore claims).

Gizmore Cloud also comes with a number of watch faces, a calculator, multi-sport modes, ​​an array of essential trackers, a Heart Rate Monitor, a Women's Health Monitor, a Sleep Tracker, and a SpO2 Monitor, which can be paired with the HryFine app.

The homegrown brand has recently tied up with Optiemus Electronics Limited and plans to manufacture over 1 million smartwatches in the next 12 months. The company is also on track to achieve its target of selling over 1.5 million smartwatches and generating a business of Rs. 200 crore in FY 2023-24.

Mr Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder of Gizmore, said, "We are excited to present the Gizmore Cloud, a Make in India smartwatch for the Indian masses. By breaking price barriers, we are making smartwatches accessible to far greater consumers and enabling them to be fitter and healthier. Gizmore Cloud has an ergonomic design, Bluetooth calling, and a bright and large display, making it a perfect choice for new-age consumers".

The Gizmore Cloud is available in 3 colour variants– Black Strap, Blue Strap with Black Metal Body and Brown Colour Strap with Rose Gold Metal Body.

The smartwatch will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1199/- after which it will be available at its regular price of Rs 1,699/-.

Latest Technology News