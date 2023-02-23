Bing, Edge now available on iOS and Android devices: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bing

Microsoft India has announced the preview release of new AI-powered Bing and Edge mobile apps, to serve as co-pilots of the web version. The apps will now be available for iOS and Android users.

Who can use the platform?

Users who already have the access to the preview can experience the new Bing from the homepage of the Microsoft Edge mobile app.

What will the users get with the new Bing app?

It will provide the same experience as the users are getting with the desktop version of Bing, making it handier on their handsets.

Features of Bing app:

Users can tap on the Bing icon at the bottom of the application, and users will be redirected to a 'chat session'. There, the users will be able to interact just like they have been doing on the desktop version of Binge.

In a blog post, Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft stated: "Ask simple or complex questions and receive answers and citations. Choose how you want your answers displayed -- bullet points, text, or simplified responses. Explore the Bing chat experience to refine your query or compose an email, poem, or list."

In the new Bing mobile app, the tech giant (Microsoft) has further added 'voice search' to enable the user the versatility to deliver prompts and receive answers from Bing itself.

The tech giant has further created a new chat experience for Bing by enabling Skype. This collaboration will enhance the users' communication with their contacts easily.

Microsoft said: "Fluent in more than 100 languages, and capable of translating between them, Bing can offer unique value to this global communications tool."

It further added: "Available worldwide in preview today, the new Bing in Skype can provide helpful, real-time answers to all your questions."

The company said that it envisions bringing the AI-powered Bing capability to other communications apps, like Teams and other similar platforms.

It has been further reported that more than 1 million people signed up on the waitlist to try out the new Bing Search with ChatGPT functionality on desktops in just 48 hours, reported Microsoft.

