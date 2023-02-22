Wednesday, February 22, 2023
     
  Nothing OS 1.5 stable released: Here are the new features for the Nothing Phone 1

Nothing OS 1.5 stable released: Here are the new features for the Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone 1's UI has been improved with the Nothing OS 1.5 upgrade, which is based on Android 13, including a more "refined" camera app appearance, new media controls, and new volume controls.

Updated on: February 22, 2023 18:45 IST
Nothing OS 1.5 stable released
Nothing OS 1.5 stable released: Here are the new features for the Nothing Phone 1

Users of the Nothing Phone 1 after a long wait are now receiving Android 13 as the company announced its wide rollout. The Nothing OS 1.5 skin is built on top of the OS version, adding a few significant changes to an otherwise entirely stock Android experience. A new Nothing weather app, more Glyph ringtones and notification sounds, and a few UI tweaks are some of the standout additions in the recent update.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Teams to get a new version soon: What to expect?

The open beta version of the Nothing OS 1.5 update for the Nothing Phone 1 was released in December of last year. The upgrade is now being released for the first time as a stable version.

Nothing asserts that the Android 13 upgrade enhances performance and says that app loading times have increased by 50%. The phone's animations for locking and unlocking have also been improved.

ALSO READ: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

The camera app now has a more "refined" appearance, and there are new media controls and volume controls as well. The new media controls are a component of Android 13's redesign, which also includes a larger selection of music controls and full-screen album artwork.

More colour schemes are now available, further enhancing customizability by better coordinating apps and icons with the selected background. On the lock screen, users can now set shortcuts for the camera, torch, device controls, and wallet.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Update: Users will be able to share high-quality photos on the iOS beta

The following adjustments also enhance the overall experience:

1. With the enhanced network Quick Settings panel, switching data use when using dual SIM is simple.

2. The camera app now has a new QR code scanner in Quick Settings.

3. Support for several languages, allowing various languages for various programmes.

4. Preview of the clipboard. Text that has been copied shows up on the screen's bottom corner clipboard. As a result, users can alter the content directly before pasting.

5. Front-facing services to conserve battery, close running background programmes immediately from the notification centre.

FAQS

Q1 Nothing is a brand from which country?

Nothing is a UK brand.

Q2 What is the name of the latest upgrade bought by Nothing?
Nothing OS 1.5 is the latest upgrade bought by Nothing.

