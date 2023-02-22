Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@NOTHING Nothing OS 1.5 stable released: Here are the new features for the Nothing Phone 1

Users of the Nothing Phone 1 after a long wait are now receiving Android 13 as the company announced its wide rollout. The Nothing OS 1.5 skin is built on top of the OS version, adding a few significant changes to an otherwise entirely stock Android experience. A new Nothing weather app, more Glyph ringtones and notification sounds, and a few UI tweaks are some of the standout additions in the recent update.

The open beta version of the Nothing OS 1.5 update for the Nothing Phone 1 was released in December of last year. The upgrade is now being released for the first time as a stable version.

Nothing asserts that the Android 13 upgrade enhances performance and says that app loading times have increased by 50%. The phone's animations for locking and unlocking have also been improved.

The camera app now has a more "refined" appearance, and there are new media controls and volume controls as well. The new media controls are a component of Android 13's redesign, which also includes a larger selection of music controls and full-screen album artwork.

More colour schemes are now available, further enhancing customizability by better coordinating apps and icons with the selected background. On the lock screen, users can now set shortcuts for the camera, torch, device controls, and wallet.

The following adjustments also enhance the overall experience:

1. With the enhanced network Quick Settings panel, switching data use when using dual SIM is simple.

2. The camera app now has a new QR code scanner in Quick Settings.

3. Support for several languages, allowing various languages for various programmes.

4. Preview of the clipboard. Text that has been copied shows up on the screen's bottom corner clipboard. As a result, users can alter the content directly before pasting.

5. Front-facing services to conserve battery, close running background programmes immediately from the notification centre.

