WhatsApp Update: Users will be able to share high quality photos on iOS beta

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature which will give enough strength to the users to send photos without losing the size- and receivers to get high-quality pictures on their iOS beta.

The platform has been working on adding a new HD button within the drawing editor header, which will be live soon for the new feature, as per the reports of WABetaInfo.

The button will open a menu which will allow the users to select the chosen quality of the image, accordingly.

Although, this is a must to mention that the default option will always be "Standard quality" for all pictures, which can therefore, be changed manually by the users to select the HD option, every time when they are willing to send a new photo with better quality.

It was reported earlier that the new feature would enable users to share photos in their original quality, but now, the IANS report states that the image quality is expected to limit to 90 per cent of the original quality of the image.

The new option will help the user to preserve the image dimensions, but a slightly little compression will be applied to the picture while sharing on the instant messaging platform.

The new feature with the ability to manage the photo quality is currently under development and is expected to be released in the future update of the application said the report.

This year in January, it was reported that the messaging platform has been working on this feature for Android beta, and in the following month, the platform was reportedly working on it for Desktop beta.

