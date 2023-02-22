Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s wrinkled screen issue is not a defect: Know everything

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (SAUMYA NIGAM) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is described as the best Android phone launched this year with everything premium and great camera muscles. The device comes with a very strong feature list and the device keeps getting timely updates to keep the device up in the game of smartphones when it comes to performance. At a price tag of around 1.5 lakh, certainly, the users are looking for everything perfect in the device, but recently the device was rumoured because of the issue which was reported by some of the users.

A lot of users reported the issue with the 6.8-inch screen which was appearing to be undermined by the flagship device, but later Samsung confirms that there is nothing to worry about.

What was the complaint about?

Some Samsung users are available on platforms like Twitter, Reddit and the Samsung Community forums reported having wrinkles or bubbles on the display at the bottom-right corner which is visible only under certain lighting conditions (reported Phone Arena).

Post witnessing the concern, a number of Galaxy S23 Ultra users started to notice the complaint on their own handsets. A user even took extra time to check all the demo units which were available at the store and he further assured that the concern which was buzzing turned out to be true- and there was a crease on every device he had with him.

How did Samsung cater for the issue?

To a complaint which was posted on Twitter, Samsung UK reverted that the concern issue occurred because of the water and dust-proofing process of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. During the process when the glass display of the smartphone was laminated directly onto the display panel.

So, the screen is not troublesome, and it is the laminations on the handset that people are complaining about the flawed screen. Samsung UK specified that this is not the defect, stating: “Everything is fine with your phone.”

Being worried about their premium handset from the Korean tech giant, some users even contacted Samsung support to return their devices which have been bothered by the display issue.

