Saturday, February 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  5. How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

With the new WhatsApp chatbot function, metro passengers will be able to reserve, buy, cancel, or top up their transport tickets via a WhatsApp chatbot.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2023 11:25 IST
Whatsapp
Image Source : FILE Here is how you can book daily metro tickets using the WhatsApp chatbot

Meta's WhatsApp Business, which offers travel options on the messaging network, has collaborated with metro train service providers in many Indian cities enabling travellers to reserve, buy, cancel, or top up their transport tickets via a WhatsApp chatbot. Users will also get access to additional data, like train timetables, route maps, fare breakdowns, and more.

ALSO READ:  Bing, Edge now available on iOS and Android devices: Know how it works

 

In order to make digital metro train services available to citizens of Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, WhatsApp has partnered with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the Mumbai Metro, the Pune Metro, and the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd. 

Whatsapp business messaging director of India Ravi Garg said that Public transportation is now safer, smarter, and more convenient thanks to India's digital revolution. The director also said that WhatsApp has been integrated with India's top-notch metro services in several cities to provide commuters with convenience at their fingertips. He said that to improve the everyday commute of people around the nation, they would be pleased to assist other cities and assist in the digitisation of railway transits on WhatsApp.

ALSO READ: Meta testing new 'Roll Call' feature for Messenger

 

Here is how passengers using the Bangalore metro can buy tickets using WhatsApp: 

When utilising Namma Metro in Bangalore, commuters may talk in English or Kannada on their Whatsapp and utilise end-to-end QR ticketing systems to buy or cancel tickets, examine fare information, check schedules, and recharge their metro cards. Users only need to send a message with the word "Hi" to "https://wa.me/+918105556677" to start a chatbot.

Here is how passengers using Mumbai Metro can buy  tickets using WhatsApp:

Commuters on the Mumbai Metro may purchase e-tickets using WhatsApp. The e-tickets must be validated at the Automated Fare Collection gate since they include crucial details including the fare and the date of issue. Users need to send the word "Hi" in a message to the phone number "https://wa.me/+918105556677" to start the procedure.

Here is how passengers using Pune Metro can buy tickets using Whatsapp:

Pune Metro users may now order e-tickets by dialling a chatbot number. They only need to send a message saying "Hi" to "https://wa.me/+918105556677" to start the procedure. Similarly, metro users in Hyderabad may utilise the chatbot to get a URL for ordering an e-ticket that is good for 5 minutes. Sending a message with the word "Hello" on "https://wa.me/+918105556677" will take you to this URL, which enables end-to-end digital payment-enabled ticket booking.

ALSO READ: Infinix INBook Y1 Plus laptop with 10th gen Intel Core i3 launched in India: All you need to know

 

FAQs

Q1 Who is the CEO of Whatsapp?
Will Cathcart is the CEO of Whatsapp.

Q2 In how many cities metro would use WhatsApp for providing its services?
Metro in Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bangalore will be using the WhatsApp 

