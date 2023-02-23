Meta testing new 'Roll Call' feature for Messenger

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta

Meta is internally testing a new feature for Messenger, called 'Roll Call', which is reportedly a lookalike of BeReal which is a French photo-sharing platform.

The new feature was spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra for the first time. He witnessed that the new feature invites the users to add photos or videos to a prompt- letting the user share what they are up to at the moment, reports TechCrunch.

Only those people who were added to the roll call will be able to see other responses.

Alike the BeReal app, the new under-testing feature for Messenger has introduced a random front and back camera photo to social media every day in an attempt to restore authenticity, the report states.

It has been stated that the 'Roll Call' feature for Messenger is an internal prototype at the time of writing, and it is unclear if or when Meta will intend to make the feature public for the user of the app.

Though the report of TechCrunch further stated that the finished product might look different from the current test product.

And unlike BeReal, where users were randomly asked to share images on the platform- Messenger's under-testing feature did not prompt the users to post content. Rather than posting content, it initiated a Roll Call thread in a group chat at any time. To encourage participation, the prompt will have a timed countdown too, stated IANS in its report.

How will the feature work?

When someone starts a roll call, a notification will be sent to all group chat users; post submitting an image or video by the users, it could be viewed by everyone else's responses, the report further stated.

Furthermore, Meta has introduced new broadcast channels on Instagram, which is a one-to-many messaging tool that will allow creators to engage directly with their followers at scale.

"Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback," the company said in a blog post.

