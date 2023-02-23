Thursday, February 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Meta testing new 'Roll Call' feature for Messenger

Meta testing new 'Roll Call' feature for Messenger

It has been stated that the 'Roll Call' feature for Messenger is an internal prototype at the time of writing, and it is unclear if or when Meta will intend to make the feature public for the user of the app.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: February 23, 2023 17:52 IST
Meta
Image Source : META Meta

Meta is internally testing a new feature for Messenger, called 'Roll Call', which is reportedly a lookalike of BeReal which is a French photo-sharing platform. 

The new feature was spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra for the first time. He witnessed that the new feature invites the users to add photos or videos to a prompt- letting the user share what they are up to at the moment, reports TechCrunch.

ALSO READ: Watch Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar for free with Jio and Airtel: Know-how

Only those people who were added to the roll call will be able to see other responses.

Alike the BeReal app, the new under-testing feature for Messenger has introduced a random front and back camera photo to social media every day in an attempt to restore authenticity, the report states.

It has been stated that the 'Roll Call' feature for Messenger is an internal prototype at the time of writing, and it is unclear if or when Meta will intend to make the feature public for the user of the app.

Though the report of TechCrunch further stated that the finished product might look different from the current test product.

ALSO READ: How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

Related Stories
Meta introduces no-cost EMIs for advertisers in India

Meta introduces no-cost EMIs for advertisers in India

Meta to shut down its cameo-like 'Super' app by February 2023: All you need to know

Meta to shut down its cameo-like 'Super' app by February 2023: All you need to know

HTC to compete Meta Quest by introducing a lightweight AR headset: All you need to know

HTC to compete Meta Quest by introducing a lightweight AR headset: All you need to know

Why did WhatsApp banned over 37 lakh accounts from India in November?

Why did WhatsApp banned over 37 lakh accounts from India in November?

Facebook parent Meta to pay $725 million to settle Cambridge Analytica case

Facebook parent Meta to pay $725 million to settle Cambridge Analytica case

Meta acquires 3D smart glass maker Luxexcel

Meta acquires 3D smart glass maker Luxexcel

Instagram launches 'Quiet Mode' to help users overcome distractions

Instagram launches 'Quiet Mode' to help users overcome distractions

WhatsApp banned more than 36 lakh accounts in India in December 2022 - here's why

WhatsApp banned more than 36 lakh accounts in India in December 2022 - here's why

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirms further layoffs are on the way - DETAILS

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirms further layoffs are on the way - DETAILS

Meta launches 'Digital Suraksha' campaign to promote online safety

Meta launches 'Digital Suraksha' campaign to promote online safety

Donald Trump back on Instagram and Facebook, after two years of ban

Donald Trump back on Instagram and Facebook, after two years of ban

Meta delays budgets for setting teams, Mark Zuckerberg might be planning to layoff more employees

Meta delays budgets for setting teams, Mark Zuckerberg might be planning to layoff more employees

Facebook will now let users know why they see ads

Facebook will now let users know why they see ads

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

And unlike BeReal, where users were randomly asked to share images on the platform- Messenger's under-testing feature did not prompt the users to post content. Rather than posting content, it initiated a Roll Call thread in a group chat at any time. To encourage participation, the prompt will have a timed countdown too, stated IANS in its report.

How will the feature work?

When someone starts a roll call, a notification will be sent to all group chat users; post submitting an image or video by the users, it could be viewed by everyone else's responses, the report further stated.

Furthermore, Meta has introduced new broadcast channels on Instagram, which is a one-to-many messaging tool that will allow creators to engage directly with their followers at scale.

"Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback," the company said in a blog post.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News