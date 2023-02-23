Watch Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar for free with Jio and Airtel: Know-how

The telecom companies like Airtel and Jio have come up with new recharge plans for users, which comes bundled with selected OTT platform like Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix for a year long. Over the months, we have witnessed how telecom companies have raised the pricing of their plans- prepaid and postpaid. Also, popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar have also become expensive over time.
In this article, we will be letting you know about the recharge plans which will offer unlimited free calling, and unlimited data and will be bundled with OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ HotStar for free.
Airtel’s Rs 1499 plan
- This is a postpaid plan
- Users will get 200 GB of data
- 100 SMS per day
- Offers unlimited calling
- Free subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.
Airtel’s Rs 1199 plan
- This is a postpaid plan valid
- It offers 150 GB of data, which could rollover every month
- The user will get 100 SMS every day
- Free subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar
Jio's Rs 799 plan
- This is a postpaid plan
- It comes with 150 GB of data
- Users can add two additional people (family members) to this plan
- It offers unlimited voice calling
- Users will get 100 SMS per day
- Free subscription to Amazon Prime and Netflix.
- Bundled Amazon Prime Video subscription which is valid for a year
Jio's 999 plan
- This is a postpaid plan
- It offers 200 GB of data
- Users can add up to 3 family members to enjoy the plan
- It will offer unlimited voice calling
- The user will get 100 SMS per day
- Free membership of Jio apps along with Netflix, Amazon Prime