Watch Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar for free with Jio and Airtel: Know-how

The telecom companies like Airtel and Jio have come up with new recharge plans for users, which comes bundled with selected OTT platform like Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix for a year long. Over the months, we have witnessed how telecom companies have raised the pricing of their plans- prepaid and postpaid. Also, popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar have also become expensive over time.

In this article, we will be letting you know about the recharge plans which will offer unlimited free calling, and unlimited data and will be bundled with OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ HotStar for free.

Airtel’s Rs 1499 plan

This is a postpaid plan

Users will get 200 GB of data

100 SMS per day

Offers unlimited calling

Free subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel’s Rs 1199 plan

This is a postpaid plan valid

It offers 150 GB of data, which could rollover every month

The user will get 100 SMS every day

Free subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar

Jio's Rs 799 plan

This is a postpaid plan

It comes with 150 GB of data

Users can add two additional people (family members) to this plan

It offers unlimited voice calling

Users will get 100 SMS per day

Free subscription to Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Bundled Amazon Prime Video subscription which is valid for a year

Jio's 999 plan

This is a postpaid plan

It offers 200 GB of data

Users can add up to 3 family members to enjoy the plan

It will offer unlimited voice calling

The user will get 100 SMS per day

Free membership of Jio apps along with Netflix, Amazon Prime

