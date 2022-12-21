Why did WhatsApp banned over 37 lakh accounts from India in November?

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp

WhatsApp has reportedly stated to have banned over 37 lakh 'bad' accounts from the Indian market in the month of November (2022). The action was taken in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, which are being amended to put more responsibilities on social media platforms.

November 2022, between 1 and 31, it was reported that around 3,716,000 WhatsApp accounts got banned from the company and around 990,000 of these accounts were proactively banned before any reports from users, said the instant messaging platform in an official statement.

The platform has more than 400 million users in India, and has reportedly received around 946 complaint reports last month in the country, and further records 'actioned' were 74.

"In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of November 2022. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 3.7 million accounts in the month of November," according to a WhatsApp spokesperson.

Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms, with in excess of 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meanwhile, in a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of 'Digital Nagriks'.

The amendments impose a legal obligation on intermediaries to take reasonable efforts to prevent users from uploading such content.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News