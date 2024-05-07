Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Andhra Independent candidate poorest with just Rs 7 in kitty | Check list

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections unfold across the country, numerous political leaders are grabbing headlines for various reasons. While some are noted for their distinctive campaign strategies, others are highlighted for their substantial wealth. However, an Independent candidate from Andhra Pradesh contesting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections has drawn attention for possessing a mere Rs 7 as total assets. According to the ADR report, Katta Anand Babu has claimed that he has assets worth just Rs 7. The fourth phase of polling will take place on May 13.
Among the candidates with the lowest assets, Katta Anand Babu is contesting from the Bapatla (SC) constituency with declared assets of Rs 7. Similarly, Santosh Ubale, running in Maval, Maharashtra, has declared assets worth Rs 83, while Bhor Vikas Rohidas has declared assets of Rs 90.
List of candidates with lowest assets
|S.No.
|Name
|State
|Constituency
|Party Name
|Total Assets (Rs)
|1.
|Katta Anand Babu
|Andhra Pradesh
|Bapatla (Sc)
|IND
|7
|2.
|Santosh Ubale
|Maharashtra
|Maval
|Bhim Sena
|83
|3.
|Bhor Vikas Rohidas
|Maharashtra
|Shirur
|IND
|90
|4.
|Jalamsing Sutum Pawar
|Maharashtra
|Nandurbar (St)
|IND
|500
|5.
|Shesherao Chokhoba Veer
|Maharashtra
|Beed
|Prabuddha Republican Party
|500
|6.
|Vijayalaxmi Shrikant Sindagi
|Maharashtra
|Pune
|Rashtriya Maratha Party
|1,000
|7.
|Kandi Chandu
|Telangana
|Peddapalle (Sc)
|Rashtriya Manav Party
|1,000
|8.
|Chiluveru Prathap
|Telangana
|Warangal (Sc)
|IND
|1,000
|9.
|Arun Kumar Mypathi
|Telangana
|Mahabubabad (St)
|All India Forward Bloc
|1,000
|10.
|Bikshapathi Landa
|Telangana
|Nagarkurnool (Sc)
|IND
|1,500
List of constituencies going for polls on May 13
- Andhra Pradesh: Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada , Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor
- Telangana: Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam
- Uttar Pradesh: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich
- Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed
- Madhya Pradesh: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa
- West Bengal: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba , Bardhaman - Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum
- Bihar: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger
