Tuesday, May 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Andhra Independent candidate poorest with just Rs 7 in kitty | Check list

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Andhra Independent candidate poorest with just Rs 7 in kitty | Check list

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 13 in 10 states and UTs. As many as 96 constituencies will go to polls on the date.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2024 13:16 IST
Lok Sabha Elections
Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA Katta Anand Babu

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections unfold across the country, numerous political leaders are grabbing headlines for various reasons. While some are noted for their distinctive campaign strategies, others are highlighted for their substantial wealth. However, an Independent candidate from Andhra Pradesh contesting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections has drawn attention for possessing a mere Rs 7 as total assets. According to the ADR report, Katta Anand Babu has claimed that he has assets worth just Rs 7.  The fourth phase of polling will take place on May 13.

Among the candidates with the lowest assets, Katta Anand Babu is contesting from the Bapatla (SC) constituency with declared assets of Rs 7. Similarly, Santosh Ubale, running in Maval, Maharashtra, has declared assets worth Rs 83, while Bhor Vikas Rohidas has declared assets of Rs 90.

 

List of candidates with lowest assets 

S.No. Name  State Constituency Party Name Total Assets (Rs) 
1. Katta Anand Babu Andhra Pradesh Bapatla (Sc) IND 7
2. Santosh Ubale Maharashtra Maval Bhim Sena  83 
3. Bhor Vikas Rohidas Maharashtra Shirur IND 90
4. Jalamsing Sutum Pawar Maharashtra Nandurbar (St) IND 500 
5. Shesherao Chokhoba Veer Maharashtra Beed Prabuddha Republican Party  500 
6. Vijayalaxmi Shrikant Sindagi Maharashtra Pune Rashtriya Maratha Party 1,000
7. Kandi Chandu Telangana Peddapalle (Sc) Rashtriya Manav Party 1,000
8. Chiluveru Prathap Telangana Warangal (Sc) IND 1,000
9. Arun Kumar Mypathi  Telangana Mahabubabad (St) All India Forward Bloc 1,000
10. Bikshapathi Landa Telangana Nagarkurnool (Sc) IND 1,500 

List of constituencies going for polls on May 13

  • Andhra Pradesh: Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada , Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor
  • Telangana: Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam
  • Uttar Pradesh: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich 
  • Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed
  • Madhya Pradesh: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa
  • West Bengal: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba , Bardhaman - Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum 
  • Bihar: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger

Also Read: Elderly woman ties rakhi to PM Modi as he greets people after casting vote in Ahmedabad | WATCH

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: 25.41 per cent turnout recorded till 11 am, Maharashtra logs lowest

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement