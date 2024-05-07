Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Andhra Independent candidate poorest with just Rs 7 in kitty | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA Katta Anand Babu

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections unfold across the country, numerous political leaders are grabbing headlines for various reasons. While some are noted for their distinctive campaign strategies, others are highlighted for their substantial wealth. However, an Independent candidate from Andhra Pradesh contesting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections has drawn attention for possessing a mere Rs 7 as total assets. According to the ADR report, Katta Anand Babu has claimed that he has assets worth just Rs 7. The fourth phase of polling will take place on May 13.

Among the candidates with the lowest assets, Katta Anand Babu is contesting from the Bapatla (SC) constituency with declared assets of Rs 7. Similarly, Santosh Ubale, running in Maval, Maharashtra, has declared assets worth Rs 83, while Bhor Vikas Rohidas has declared assets of Rs 90.

List of candidates with lowest assets

S.No. Name State Constituency Party Name Total Assets (Rs) 1. Katta Anand Babu Andhra Pradesh Bapatla (Sc) IND 7 2. Santosh Ubale Maharashtra Maval Bhim Sena 83 3. Bhor Vikas Rohidas Maharashtra Shirur IND 90 4. Jalamsing Sutum Pawar Maharashtra Nandurbar (St) IND 500 5. Shesherao Chokhoba Veer Maharashtra Beed Prabuddha Republican Party 500 6. Vijayalaxmi Shrikant Sindagi Maharashtra Pune Rashtriya Maratha Party 1,000 7. Kandi Chandu Telangana Peddapalle (Sc) Rashtriya Manav Party 1,000 8. Chiluveru Prathap Telangana Warangal (Sc) IND 1,000 9. Arun Kumar Mypathi Telangana Mahabubabad (St) All India Forward Bloc 1,000 10. Bikshapathi Landa Telangana Nagarkurnool (Sc) IND 1,500

List of constituencies going for polls on May 13

Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada , Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor Telangana: Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam

Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed

Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa West Bengal: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba , Bardhaman - Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum

