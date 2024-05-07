Radhika Khera joins BJP days after quitting Congress over ‘harassment’ by party leaders

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Radhika Khera

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Congress national media coordinator Radhika Khera on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Khera had tendered her resignation from the party's primary membership on Sunday.

Actor Shekhar Suman also joined the BJP today. Both Khera and Suman joined the saffron at its headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni.

Congress is anti-Ram, anti-Hindu Congress

After joining BJP, Khera said, "The manner in which I was misbehaved with on the land of Kaushalya Mata for being a devotee of Ram, for having darshan of Ram Lalla, I would not have been able to reach here if I had not got the protection of the BJP government, the Modi government. Today's Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi's Congress, it is anti-Ram, anti-Hindu Congress."

Radhika Khera resigns over 'injustice' in party

Khera on Sunday resigned from the party days after her altercation with another leader at the party's Chhattisgarh office. In her resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Khera said she faced criticism from within the party because she had visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the Ram Lalla's idol darshan.

"I have given more than 22 years of my life to this party and worked with full honesty from NSUI to the Congress's media department. Despite that, I had to face such intense opposition because I am supporting Ram in Ayodhya," she said.

Moreover, she added, "The opposition to my action (going to Ayodhya) reached such a level that the party refused to give me justice for what happened to me in the Chhattisgarh Congress office. I have always fought for others' justice, but when it came to my justice, I stood defeated."

Khera further mentioned that she has renounced primary membership in Congress and resigned from her post with "great pain." "Being a devotee of Lord Shri Ram and a woman, I am deeply hurt," she further said.

Notably, an argument took place between Khera and Chhattisgarh Congress' communication wing chairperson Sushil Anand Shukla on April 30 in the party office in Raipur over the visit of senior leader Pawan Khera the next day, party sources had said. A video purportedly of Khera had gone viral in which she claimed that she was insulted.

