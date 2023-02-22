Wednesday, February 22, 2023
     
How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

If you are added to multiple WhatsApp groups you do not wish to be there, and also not willing to hurt anyone's sentiments by exiting the group between the conversation, then this feature is for you to help you exit the group silently.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: February 22, 2023 19:00 IST
WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app in today’s time as millions of users use it to share photos, videos and messages every day for personal as well as professional use. The app has also added a number of features to help users to connect with contacts flawlessly and easier. The company has been adding new features every now and then for the user’s comfort, like the facility of doing a group chat.

In today’s time, we have atleast five groups on our app- from family groups, official groups, and friends groups- which might help you to be in connection with each other- helping you to share images and videos altogether.

At present, if someone gets off the group, either they can exit, or if you want to remove someone from the group, then the admin will only have the right to remove the same. Further, there are features where only the admin will have the right to post information. 

But with the number of groups, people might feel uncomfortable and there are times when people would like to leave the group silently, without making much of a noise. So if you are looking for a way to leave the WhatsApp group chat without being shown in the groups, then there is a way. 

Below are the steps to follow in order to exit the WhatsApp group without showing the message “(name) left” to iPhone users.

First way 

  1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone
  2. Now swipe left on the group
  3. Now you will see two options – More and Archive, from which, you will have to click on ‘More’.
  4. Then tap on 'Exit Group' and confirm.

Another way 

  1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone
  2. Now, long press or hold the group chat where you will see many options
  3. There tap on the last option 'Exit Group'
  4. Click on the option to exit the group.

These are the two ways which will help you to exit the group without reading the message. 

 

