Elon Musk makes Twitter algorithm available for everyone: Know-why?

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter has said that the micro-blogging platform will be making its algorithm an 'open source' by next week, and the move has been taken to improve it 'rapidly'.

When Musk tweeted, "Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world's largest non-profit for $44B lol."

One user commented, "Right. Now open source it, then we'll be truly impressed."

"Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly!" Twitter CEO replied.

Last week, Musk stated that the micro-blogging platform will provide the ability to adjust the algorithm to their "closer match", in the "coming months" for the users.

Meanwhile, Twitter has further announced that the users will get a 'heads up' if a Community Note will show on a Tweet that they have replied to, liked or retweeted on the micro-blogging platform.

The company tweeted from its @CommunityNotes account: "Starting today, you'll get a heads up if a Community Note starts showing on a Tweet you've replied to, Liked or Retweeted. This helps give people extra context that they might otherwise miss."

In March 2022, Musk polled his followers about their views on making the algorithm open source. Musk reported sparred with Jack Dorsey, who was the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter over the platform's algorithm.

