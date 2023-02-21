Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4: Know-why?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG.COM Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4; here’s why

Google is likely to be on the verge of releasing its first foldable device this year. According to reports, the Pixel Fold will be quite a heavy device, however, it will compensate with the largest battery in a foldable to date. The renders have revealed how Google's device will resemble the Oppo Find N2 as the exact dimensions of Pixel Fold have already been leaked. The two foldable will be roughly the same height at 140mm (5.5 inches), but the Pixel will be 7mm (.25 inches) wider at slightly less than 80mm (3.14 inches).

The Pixel Fold's weight is mitigated by a significantly larger battery than competitors, particularly the 4,400 mAh (typical) Z Fold 4, while the Oppo Find N2 is 4,520 mAh (typical). It is reported that the battery capacity will be closer to, but still significantly less than, 5,000 mAh. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is currently the heaviest foldable phone on the market, weighing 263 grams, but the Pixel Fold will take the top spot when it is released due to its larger battery.

So far, Google has failed to provide a good battery life with its flagship phones as many have pointed out that one of the Pixel 7 Pro's major flaws is its battery life.

Aside from a larger battery, the foldable Pixel phone is expected to have a 7.57-inch internal foldable display and a 5.78-inch external display. The device is said to be powered by the Google Tensor G2. It is expected to cost around $1,800 and will be available in Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black).

