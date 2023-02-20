How to permanently delete data from an iPhone? Tips and Tricks

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple

We all know that when we delete our data from an iPhone, it is actually not erased, and hence we are at constant risk if we pass the phone without removing all our details. Apple devices are having very secure software and sometimes wiping off the data might be troublesome. But it is possible to permanently delete the data content and settings from the storage, making sure that your device is completely free.

There are two ways to wipe out all your data permanently from the device. Either you can choose to data from an iPhone or you could use a MacOS or Windows PC to wipe off all your data and settings from the iPhone.

Here is the step-by-step guide on how you remove the data and settings, from an iPhone permanently by using either your iPhone or Mac or Windows PC.

Go to ‘Settings’ Click on ‘General’ Click on ‘Transfer or Reset iPhone’ Tap on ‘Erase All Content and Settings’

Steps to permanently remove data from an iPhone storage by using a Mac or Windows PC

If you are unable to erase your data in the above-given steps, then you can use a MacOS device (Macbook) or a Windows PC to permanently erase your data and settings from your iPhone.

Connect the iPhone to your computer, via a cable. Now follow one step given below:

Open the Finder sidebar on your Mac

Then select your iPhone

Click General at the top of the window

Now click Restore iPhone.

Another option is:

Open the iTunes app on a Windows PC

Click the iPhone button placed on the top left corner of the iTunes window

Click on Summary

Click on Restore iPhone

