Paytm launches Cancel Protect to save cancellation charges on flight and bus bookings: Know-more

Customers can purchase ‘Cancel Protect’, starting at a premium of ₹149 for Flight tickets and ₹25 for Bus tickets. The customer can claim a 100% refund with ‘Cancel Protect’ for trips that are cancelled through Paytm at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure time for flights.

Updated on: February 21, 2023
Paytm

Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has empowered its users to protect themselves against cancellation charges levied by airlines or bus operators with ‘Cancel Protect’. 

Customers can purchase ‘Cancel Protect’, starting at a premium of ₹149 for Flight tickets and ₹25 for Bus tickets. The customer can claim a 100% refund with ‘Cancel Protect’ for trips that are cancelled through Paytm at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure time for flights and at least 4 hours before the scheduled departure time for buses. With ‘Cancel Protect’, there is no cap on the refund amount and the fare is credited instantly into the source account upon cancellation.

Paytm Spokesperson said, “We have introduced a host of customer-friendly product features on our app that have immensely simplified the travel booking experience and addressed the needs of the Indian traveller. Our ‘Cancel Protect’ is the perfect solution for customers who are looking for a flexible and convenient way to protect their travel plans. Along with the convenience of ticketing, we offer users great deals and discounts on travel bookings, helping customers save more.”

Earlier this month the company launched a special G20-theme QR Code to celebrate India’s presidency of the intergovernmental forum and the country’s leadership in mobile payments. This QR code was launched by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Hon’ble Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, at ‘Digital Payments Utsav’ at India Habitat Centre in Delhi.

Paytm has played a vital role in the mobile payments revolution in India, as one of the pioneers of QR code payments. The special commemorative QR Code features logos of MeitY’s DigiDhan Mission along with those of the G20 2023 and the 75th year of India’s independence. 

