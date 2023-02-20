Amazon's Alexa app enables user move music between multiple speakers: Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amazon Alexa

Amazon's Alexa app has introduced a new feature, enabling users to manage and move their music between the Echo devices or change the play experience to groups of multiple speakers synced with the app. Earlier, users were supposed to use the voice command to perform some of the actions on the app, reports The Verge. And users could also play audio across Echo Show and Fire TV devices through the application.

ALSO READ: 4K projectors for home entertainment segment in 2023

Amazon's current Echo speaker lineup includes:

Standard Echo Echo Dot Echo Dot with Clock Echo Studio Echo Sub subwoofer

Furthermore, Amazon has also developed an overview screen for the Alexa app, the latest addition called the 'Active Media List'.

ALSO READ: 6 smartwatches to track your health

This new feature for Alexa App is accessible whenever the audio is being played by the users on their systems. It will display what is being played and where, enabling them to have control over multiple products from a single list, stated IANS in it's report.

In January, Amazon and Disney collaborated to launch a new voice assistant called 'Hey Disney!'. The feature was demonstrated live at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 took place in the US.

The new voice assistant is capable to provide customers with access to a "wide range of Disney magic through Echo devices at home and as a complimentary service at select Disney Resorts hotels"- said Amazon in an official blog post.

Latest Technology News