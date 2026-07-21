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Monsoon Session Day 2 LIVE: Lok Sabha to take up Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill

Written By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

The Centre has appealed to Opposition parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament in the interest of national development, urging them to participate in constructive debates and support the eight bills listed for consideration.

Monsoon Session Day 2 LIVE: Amit Shah likely to table Vande Mataram Bill, Oppn to continue protest
Monsoon Session Day 2 LIVE: Amit Shah likely to table Vande Mataram Bill, Oppn to continue protest Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

On the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments as Opposition members pressed their demands over the paper leak issue, problems faced by students, and the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. Opposition members also attacked the government outside the Parliament and accused it of being insensitive to students. They also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Opposition protests are likely to continue on Tuesday. Floor leaders of opposition parties will meet on Tuesday at 10 am in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out their strategy for the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament. It should be noted that the Opposition floor leaders meet regularly during a Parliament session to chalk out their strategy.

The Parliament proceedings on Tuesday also are expected to witness heated confrontations as the government pushes for the passage of several key legislations while the Opposition gears up to corner the Centre over issues including the alleged Ram Temple donation theft, the NEET paper leak, Sonam Wangchuk's protest, the E20 petrol policy, and the earlier-defeated Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation. In the meantime, the Centre has appealed to Opposition parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament in the interest of national development, urging them to participate in constructive debates and support the eight bills listed for consideration. The Monsoon Session, with changed political equations following fractures in the opposition ranks, is scheduled to run until August 13 and will comprise 19 sittings over 25 days.

Also Read: 

Monsoon Session 2026: Both Houses adjourned for the day following continuous protests by Oppn | Highlights

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2

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  • 9:21 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Several ministers to lay papers on the table

    During the proceeding of the House, several ministers are scheduled to lay papers on the Table. These include Jitin Prasada for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Ram Nath Thakur for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Nityanand Rai for the Ministry of Home Affairs; SP Singh Baghel for the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; B L Verma for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment; and Bandi Sanjay Kumar for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Lok Sabha to take up Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill for consideration

    The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday, a day after Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Bill in the House. Meghwal will move the Bill, which seeks to further amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, for consideration by the House and also move that it be passed. The legislative business will be preceded by a statutory resolution moved by TMC MP Sougata Ray, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran and Congress MP Dean Kuriakose, disapproving the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, promulgated by the President on May 16, 2026. The two items are scheduled to be taken up together.

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw multiple adjournments on Monday

    On Monday, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw multiple adjournments during the day as opposition MPs raised slogans, showed placards demanding discussions on the NEET paper leak and also on alleged donation theft at Ram temple. In Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, saying the issue concerned the future of lakhs of students. "Thousands of students have reached Jantar Mantar (where the protest is on), and they were lathi-charged," he said.

     

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Sanjay Singh demands discussion on NEET-UG paper leak

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha with demand to discuss NEET-UG question paper leak, the failure of the public examination system, police action against protesters, and health of Sonam Wangchuk.

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Vijay Vasanth gives Adjourment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Vijayakumar Alias Vijay Vasanth on Tuesday gave Adjourment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the repeated examination paper leaks, police action against protesting youth near Parliament, suspension of internet services, and the accountability of the Ministry of Education."

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Naseer Hussain gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha

    Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 with demand to discuss NEET UG 2026 paper leak matter.

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    KC Venugopal gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP KC Venugopal has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the severe and ongoing crisis in our national examination system."

  • 8:43 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Monsoon session of Parliament on Tuesday

    Today in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move for leave to introduce The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026; also to move that the Bill be passed.

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