Monsoon Session Day 2 LIVE: Lok Sabha to take up Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill

New Delhi:

On the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments as Opposition members pressed their demands over the paper leak issue, problems faced by students, and the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. Opposition members also attacked the government outside the Parliament and accused it of being insensitive to students. They also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Opposition protests are likely to continue on Tuesday. Floor leaders of opposition parties will meet on Tuesday at 10 am in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out their strategy for the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament. It should be noted that the Opposition floor leaders meet regularly during a Parliament session to chalk out their strategy.

The Parliament proceedings on Tuesday also are expected to witness heated confrontations as the government pushes for the passage of several key legislations while the Opposition gears up to corner the Centre over issues including the alleged Ram Temple donation theft, the NEET paper leak, Sonam Wangchuk's protest, the E20 petrol policy, and the earlier-defeated Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation. In the meantime, the Centre has appealed to Opposition parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament in the interest of national development, urging them to participate in constructive debates and support the eight bills listed for consideration. The Monsoon Session, with changed political equations following fractures in the opposition ranks, is scheduled to run until August 13 and will comprise 19 sittings over 25 days.

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