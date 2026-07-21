Sonam Wangchuk health update: What does the hospital's latest medical bulletin reveal?

New Delhi:

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 23 days, continues to remain under close medical supervision at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Doctors from Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS are jointly monitoring his condition and have said that while his blood sugar level remains low, his overall health is stable. The latest health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday evening stated that Wangchuk's vital medical parameters remain stable, although continuous observation is necessary to prevent any complications.

Hospital issues latest medical bulletin

According to the health update released by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk is responding to medical care and his condition is being monitored round the clock.

The bulletin said that although his blood sugar level continues to remain low, there has been improvement in other blood parameters after he was administered ORS and potassium syrup.

Doctors also noted that Wangchuk is recovering from mild to moderate dehydration, but emphasised that continuous clinical monitoring is essential to detect and prevent any potential complications at an early stage. The hospital added that his future treatment plan will depend on his clinical progress and the results of laboratory investigations.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Sonam Wangchuk health update.

Wangchuk refuses to end hunger strike

Despite being hospitalised, Sonam Wangchuk has made it clear that he will continue his hunger strike until student representatives are allowed to meet Members of Parliament or he is permitted to do so from the hospital. The activist has maintained that his protest will continue until the government responds to the students' demands.

Appeals for peaceful resolution

Wangchuk praised the restraint shown by students during the recent protests despite what he described as provocation. "I am deeply moved by the way the youth maintained peace despite provocation," he said.

Appealing to both the government and Delhi Police, he urged them to allow students to present their grievances before Parliament. "I appeal to the government and the police to resolve this issue by allowing students to present their grievances before Parliament today or tomorrow," he added. He also expressed hope that accountability would be fixed within the education system. "I hope the government fixes accountability of the Education Minister before that," Wangchuk added.

Protest linked to 'Chalo Parliament' march

Wangchuk's hunger strike comes amid nationwide protests over alleged examination paper leaks. On Monday, thousands of students and supporters participated in the 'Chalo Parliament' march towards Parliament, demanding accountability in the alleged paper leak cases and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest witnessed clashes between demonstrators and Delhi Police, after which several cases were registered and security across central Delhi was intensified.

Why doctors are monitoring him closely

Medical experts say prolonged fasting can lead to complications such as electrolyte imbalance, dehydration and unstable blood sugar levels. While Wangchuk's condition is currently stable, doctors have stressed that continuous monitoring remains necessary because extended hunger strikes can result in sudden medical complications.

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