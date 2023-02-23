Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX INDIA Infinix INBook Y1 Plus laptop with 10th gen Intel Core i3 launched in India: all you need to know

Infinix, a Chinese company known for its affordable smartphones, on Monday, revealed a new laptop in the affordable category, following the launch of its premium Zero Book Ultra in India last month. The newly launched laptop is called the Infinix InBook Y1 Plus and is targeted towards price-sensitive buyers. The highlighted features of the notebook include the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor and a massive full HD display, and more.

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus Price In India



Starting at Rs 29,990, the Infinix INBook Y1 Plus is available in three colour variants — blue, grey, and silver. The laptop comes in two RAM and storage options, with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM in both, and the choice of either 128GB or 256GB of SSD storage. Additionally, there is an introductory bank-linked discount of Rs 2,000 available for both variants. The laptop will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, starting February 24th.

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus Features

The Infinix INBook Y1 Plus is an affordable laptop with a range of impressive features that make it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

Here are some of the key features of the laptop

Processor: The laptop is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, clocked at 1.2GHz, making it capable of handling basic tasks and multitasking.

RAM and Storage: The laptop is available in two RAM and storage options, with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD.

Display: The laptop features a 15.6-inch full HD display that covers a 60 per cent NTSC colour gamut, with 260 nits peak brightness.

Webcam: The laptop is equipped with a 2MP webcam that can undertake full HD video calls, making it ideal for video conferencing and virtual meetings.

Connectivity: The laptop supports dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, providing fast and reliable wireless connectivity. It also features three USB-A ports (one USB 2.0 standard and two USB 3.0), one USB-C port, and one HDMI 1.4 port, for linking external displays to the laptop.

Keyboard: The laptop features a backlit keyboard, which is a rare feature in budget segment laptops, making it easier to type in low-light conditions.

Battery Life: The laptop is powered by a 50Wh battery, paired with a 65W charger, offering up to 10 hours of video playback time, and 70 per cent charging power with one hour's charging time.



FAQ

Q1. What is the operating system on the Infinix INBook Y1 Plus?

The Infinix INBook Y1 Plus comes with Windows 11 Home Edition preloaded, which is the latest version of the Windows operating system.

Q2. Can I upgrade the RAM or storage on the Infinix INBook Y1 Plus?

No, the Infinix INBook Y1 Plus does not support RAM or storage upgrades. The laptop comes in two RAM and storage options, with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, which should be sufficient for most users' basic needs.

