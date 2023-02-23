Thursday, February 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Heart patients with pacemaker must be cautious of smartwatches, might worsen the heart health

Heart patients with pacemaker must be cautious of smartwatches, might worsen the heart health

The main reason for the trouble and the concern is that the smartwatches have some rings or scales which emit electrical currents, which interfere with these lifesaving implantable heart devices. These smart wearables might cause malfunction to the heart devices which may result in dangerous outcome

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: February 23, 2023 19:46 IST
Smartwatch
Image Source : PIXBAY Smartwatch

If you are a fitness enthusiast and love to wear smartwatches to keep your vitals checked, then you have to be cautious. If you are a heart patient or if you know someone who has a pacemaker installed on their heart or if any other cardiac electronic device is implanted for heart health, then these wearable devices might inadvertently affect heart health, a study warned.

Within a few years, rise of wearable health tech has rapidly grown in recent past years, blurring the line between consumer and medical devices.

India Tv - Smartwatch

Image Source : PIXABAYSmartwatch

ALSO READ: YouTube Music now allows users to create customized radio playlists for Android, iOS

 

The study which got published in Heart Rhythm has noted that despite the obvious benefits, certain wellness and fitness trackers could pose serious risks among people who are having cardiac implantable electronic devices like implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), pacemakers and cardiac resynchronisation therapy (CRT) devices.

The main reason for the trouble and the concern is that the smartwatches have some rings or scales which emit electrical currents, which interfere with these lifesaving implantable heart devices. These smart wearables might cause malfunction to the heart devices which may result in dangerous outcomes.

ALSO READ: Bing, Edge now available on iOS and Android devices: Know how it works

 

The researchers from the University of Utah in the US said, "The present findings do not recommend the use of these devices in this population due to potential interference."

Related Stories
Garmin India to offer discounts on selected Fitness and Golf watches

Garmin India to offer discounts on selected Fitness and Golf watches

Apple acknowledges Watch Series 8, Ultra's microphone issues

Apple acknowledges Watch Series 8, Ultra's microphone issues

Apple Watch battery heated up and exploded, claims user

Apple Watch battery heated up and exploded, claims user

Apple Watch detects pregnancy before clinical test: Report

Apple Watch detects pregnancy before clinical test: Report

Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw: A luxurious smartwatch with great performance

Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw: A luxurious smartwatch with great performance

Gizmore launches Glow Luxe smartwatch at Rs 3,499: Know more

Gizmore launches Glow Luxe smartwatch at Rs 3,499: Know more

Is Huawei working on a smartwatch with in-built wireless earbuds?

Is Huawei working on a smartwatch with in-built wireless earbuds?

Best smartwatches of the year 2022

Best smartwatches of the year 2022

Mivi Model E Review: Premium looking smartwatch with decent performance

Mivi Model E Review: Premium looking smartwatch with decent performance

NoiseFit Twist with a round dial launched at Rs 1,999: Price, features and more

NoiseFit Twist with a round dial launched at Rs 1,999: Price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch: These new feature will allow users to stream live video

Samsung Galaxy Watch: These new feature will allow users to stream live video

Samsung patents smartwatch with built-in projector

Samsung patents smartwatch with built-in projector

6 smartwatches to track your health

6 smartwatches to track your health

Noise, Fire Boltt enter top 5 smartwatch, surpassed 5% of global market share

Noise, Fire Boltt enter top 5 smartwatch, surpassed 5% of global market share

For the study, the team has been evaluating the safety of smart scales, smart rings or smart watches with bioimpedance technology via testing and simulation.

"Bioimpedance sensing generated an electrical interference that exceeded Food and Drug Administration-accepted guidelines and interfered with proper CIED functioning," explained lead investigator Benjamin Sanchez Terrones, from the varsity's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

ALSO READ: How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

 

Benjamin has further emphasised that the results, which has determined through careful simulations and benchtop testing, do not convey an immediate or clear risk to the patients who are wearing the trackers. But there have the different levels emitted could result in pacing interruptions or unnecessary shocks to the heart.

"Our findings call for future clinical studies examining patients with CIEDs and wearables."

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News