YouTube Music now allows users to create customized radio playlists for Android, iOS

YouTube Music is set to launch a new feature that will allow users to create personalized radio playlists on both Android and iOS. This new feature will enable users to choose up to 30 of their favourite artists and select how often their songs appear on the playlist. Additionally, users can filter their playlists according to categories like "new discoveries" or "chill songs."

While Apple Music and Spotify already offer users the option to select artists for their radio playlists, YouTube Music's feature is unique because of its additional customizability options. Previously, users could customize their music queue in the Now Playing section, but the new feature gives them even more control over their music listening experience.

To create a custom radio playlist, users need to visit the YouTube Music homepage and select the "Your music tuner" option. This feature will be available to both free and paid users in countries where YouTube is accessible. Once users have selected their preferred artists, they can further customize their playlists with mood filters such as "Popular," "Deep Cuts," "New Releases," "Pump-up," "Chill," "Upbeat," "Downbeat," and "Focus."

YouTube Music says the new feature will give users a lot more control over their music listening experiences. According to various reports, the Alphabet-owned music streaming platform will also launch a redesigned library interface on Android and iOS devices. This new UI provides immediate access to playlists, songs, albums, and more, and has removed the recent activity tab and category list.

FAQs:

Q1: What makes YouTube Music's new feature unique compared to Apple Music and Spotify?

YouTube Music's new feature not only allows users to select artists for their radio playlists but also offers additional customization options, such as mood filters and frequency control.

Q2: Will the new feature be available to free users as well?

Yes, the new feature will be available to both free and paid users in countries where YouTube is accessible.

