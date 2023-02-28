Samsung’s new PC Lineup, Galaxy Book3 Series goes on sale in India: Know the price and offers

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy Book3 series

Samsung’s new PC lineup- Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro, and Galaxy Book3 360, is on sale. The Galaxy Book3 series is designed for those who need multi-device connectivity and premium hardware to level up their productivity and creativity. The all-new Galaxy Book3 Series will be available on the official website of samsung, amazon and other selected retail outlets of the country.

Galaxy Book3 series has been built ground up keeping in mind the needs and expectations of our consumers for connected devices in a multi-device world, claims Samsung. With collaboration with key industry partners, the Galaxy Book3 series for multi-device connectivity enables consumers to work and perform creative tasks across devices and across operating systems.

Galaxy Book3 series offers users a connected experience for seamless phone-to-PC connectivity across the operating system. For enhanced multitasking, users can seamlessly switch between multiple screens across Samsung smartphones and tablets with no disruptions. With the Multi Control feature, users can control the PC, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy smartphone with the Galaxy Book3 series keyboard and trackpad, which enables smooth drag-and-drop or copy-paste functionality between devices.

Additionally, the Galaxy Book3 series offers high performance with an upgraded CPU, GPU, and display. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display and its 3K resolution show fine details, and the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offers a slick viewing experience. The new PC lineup sports a quad-speaker system to deliver clean and rich sound. Studio quality dual microphones with AI Noise Canceling capture clear voice while reducing background noise. The Studio Mode allows for improved visuals with lighting correction and auto framing. The new Galaxy Book3 series uses a full aluminium frame for a premium look and feel and maintains a light and sleek design.

Price and Offers

Customers looking to buy Galaxy Book3 Series can get Galaxy Buds 2 at a special price of Rs 1999. Additionally, all consumers can avail of a bank cashback of Rs 8000 or a trade-in bonus worth INR 6000 and Samsung Finance + Cashback of Rs.8000. Furthermore, consumers can also opt for easy EMI of up to 24 months at no additional cost.

