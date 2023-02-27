Netflix to cut the subscription price in selected countries

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Netfix

Netflix subscription price cut : If you are fond of watching movies and videos, then you must know about the number of existing OTT platforms, and whenever someone talks about the platform, Netflix is definitely the talk. The movie and series-watching platform remained on top of this segment for many years but now it is facing many challenges due to increasing competition. The company is now bringing different plans to attract users. The company has recently reduced the price of its existing plans in some regions, to get more subscriptions to Netflix.

ALSO READ: How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

The offers are available in different regions with different features. It was a big step when Netflix reduced the subscription rate which is significant in some countries of the Middle East. It has also been stated in a report that the company can make the subscription plan cheaper in a number of other countries. But some of the existing plans in the countries of America, Canada and Europe will remain the same as earlier.

ALSO READ: How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

Plans will be cheaper in selected markets

According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix plan cuts may soon be available in a number of regions, but in the selected markets only. However, no official statement has been given out by the company regarding the price cut.

Also, Kumiko Hidaka, a Spokesperson for Netflix said that the company is updating its plans in some countries. He did not name any country at the time of writing, on his behalf.

ALSO READ: Nothing OS 1.5 stable released: Here are the new features for the Nothing Phone 1

Is Netflix planning to cut subscription prices in India?

Netflix has recently updated its plans in many countries including Egypt, Yemen, Jordan, Libya, and Iran. At present, there is no information about the Indian market regarding the subscription price cut. Let us tell you that the company is rapidly changing its platform. A few days ago, Netflix took a big decision and decided to stop the password-sharing feature and the company has announced the closure of password share in other countries including Canada, New Zealand and Spain.

Latest Technology News