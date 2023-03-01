Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box: Know the benefits

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Windows 11

Microsoft, a tech giant has announced new updates which are coming to the new Windows 11, which will include Bing, the new artificial intelligence (AI) to the taskbar and phone which are linked for iOS.

The typable Windows search box and the new AI-powered Bing, will let the users feel empowered and find the answers that they are looking for, "faster than ever before", the tech giant said in a blogpost.

According to Microsoft, the search box is one of the most widely used features on Windows, with more than half a billion users- every month.

How will Bing be used?

Users in the Bing preview will allow the users to use the feature by installing the latest Windows 11 update. Other users can further join the new Bing preview waitlist. The company has further introduced a new Phone Link for iOS users, so that "you'll never have to worry about missing that important call or text while you are concentrating on your Windows 11 PC."

This feature has been launched first as a preview to Windows Insiders.

Microsoft said: "For those of you with a Samsung phone, we've made it easier to activate your phone's personal hotspot with a single click from within the Wi-Fi network list on your PC."

The company further mentioned that the users could instantly adjust the background blur, eye contact and automatic framing, and can further apply them to their favourite communications applications, with seamless integration into Teams.

"We are excited to introduce the expansion of Widgets to include Phone Link, Xbox Game Pass, and partners like Meta and Spotify, so it has never been easier to stay up to date on the things that matter," Microsoft further added.

The company has added a new built-in screen recorder in Snipping Tool, reported IANS.

