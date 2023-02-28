MWC 2023: Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors

Follow us on Image Source : INTEL Intel

Intel has launched the 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors with vRAN Boost, which claims to deliver capacity gains and up to an additional 20 per cent power savings with integrated acceleration, meeting critical performance, and energy efficiency requirements. The new processor was unleashed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 which is taking place in Barcelona.

The chip-making company has further unleashed the Intel Infrastructure Power Manager for 5G core reference software, which claims to provide a 30 per cent average run-time CPU power savings to the device.

In a statement, Sachin Katti, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Network and Edge Group at Intel said, "The advancements we've made in our 4th Gen Intel Xeon platforms to double vRAN performance while staying within the same power envelope, to nearly doubling the 5G core UPF throughput, and to speed the deployment of a wide range of network, security and enterprise edge services, makes Intel the platform for our customers to modernise and monetise their networks of the future, today."

Intel said that 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost is the combination of processing innovations and feature integration. The company further expects the device to match or better the performance-per-watt of the best Layer 1 SoC accelerator cards which are available on the market today. Also, the processor is said to deliver the benefits of software-defined and virtualised networks.

The new Intel Infrastructure Power Manager for 5G Core processor reference software dynamically matches run-time server power consumption with data traffic without compromising the key performance indicators like throughput, packet drop and latency, reported IANS.

Intel's hardware and software solutions will further enable the 5G core networks to work smarter and harder for achieving a balance between customer requirements and critical business, for power efficiency, performance and latency, mentioned the company.

