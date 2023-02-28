MWC 2023: Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF, supporting smart cars

Follow us on Image Source : QUALCOMM Qualcomm Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF, supporting smart cars

Qualcomm, a chipmaker has recently announced the latest addition to its growing Snapdragon Digital Chassis connected car technology portfolio by introducing its new Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 taking place in Barcelona.

Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF systems are the world's first commercial modem-to-antenna 5G solution.

Sampling today with global automakers, it will be commercially available later in 2023 itself, Qualcomm assures.

In a statement Nakul Duggal, Senior Vice President and GM, Automotive at Qualcomm Technologies said, "As the culmination of Qualcomm Incorporated's more than 20-year history connecting cars with our telematics or auto connectivity platform, the Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 further harnesses the power of 5G for vehicles to assist automakers in democratising access to smart, connected vehicle experiences."

About the new Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF

The new Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 platform from Qualcomm will be capable to provide around 50 per cent more processing power, 40 per cent power efficiency gains and greater than two times the maximum throughput for secure, seamless and reliable connectivity- compared to the previous generation.

The system is equipped with the latest advancements in 5G, and car owners will have the broadband to enjoy the convenient and comforting experiences of a home, vehicle and office- all in one space.

Duggal added: "5G will continue to unlock the future of automotive and transportation, and we're proud to accelerate the pace of wireless innovation in these industries."

Snapdragon digital chassis

Furthermore, the new Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 processor will introduce a new form of communication to the automotive industry. It will support satellite communications, helping to ensure connectivity is worldwide available for applications that utilise two-way messaging, reported IANS.

The chip will further provide ultra-low latency for safety applications and mission-critical services, enabling the improvement of media streaming, and cloud gaming, along with premium navigation and mapping, as per the company.

Furthermore, it will support a comprehensive connected services platform which will be powered by Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services, letting the connected services for dynamically configurable, software-defined vehicles.

