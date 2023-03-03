Friday, March 03, 2023
     
International Women’s Day 2023: Best hearables and wearables to gift under Rs 3,000

International Women’s Day 2023: If you are willing to gift something smart to your female friend, sister, mother or wife, then this article is for you. We bring to you budget gifting ideas for your favourite women, who loves to hear music, and look cool, along with keeping health a priority.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: March 03, 2023 18:32 IST
International Women's day
Image Source : FREEPIK International Women's Day

Let us get this thing very clear those who love to workout, they prefer to hear some music to cheer them up. And when we speak of women who are fitness oriented, they prefer a good pair of music devices to keep the rhythm and workout going. But with a number of options available in the market, it becomes difficult to choose which one to use, in order to have the best play experience. 

Here to solve this trouble, and to celebrate International Women’s Day, here we bring some of the wearables and hearables for you which could be the best to choose from, as a gift to your favourite woman.  

boAt Rockerz 550 

boAt Rockerz 550 is an over-ear wireless headset that has been designed to meet the needs of music lovers. The headphones come equipped with the latest Bluetooth v5.0 for instant wireless connectivity. Its powerful 500mAh battery claims to provide playtime of up to 20 hours for extended audio bliss. The user can utilize the headset via dual connectivity in the form of Bluetooth and AUX.

Available at 1,799 on Amazon.in

Pulse 2.0 

Pulse 2.0 smartwatch is one stop for all your body health checkups. It measures the blood oxygen level, Blood pressure and calorie count accurately, thereby maintaining a healthy body. The ultimate Hammer Pulse 2.0 has a calling feature which means one can dial and attend calls through the smartwatch that too with ease. Hammer Pulse 2.0 has a long-lasting battery to last for complete 7 days. 

Available at Rs 2,690 on Amazon.in

Hammer Bash 2.0 

Hammer Bash 2.0 is both wired and wireless headphones. It comes with a wired aux cable and a built-in mic for easy and uninterrupted calling. The news Bash 2.0 has a strong Bass quality due to its 40mm drivers. This provides superior-quality sound and lag-free Bluetooth connectivity. Hammer Bash 2.0 supports Bluetooth V5.0 with 8 hours of playtime. The user can utilize the headset via dual connectivity in the form of Bluetooth and AUX. 

Available at Rs 2,199 on Amazon.in 

Noise Air Buds 2 Wireless in-ear Earbuds 

Noise Newly Launched Air Buds 2 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 40H of Playtime, Instacharge(10 min=240 min), Quad Mic with ENC, 13 mm Driver, and BT v5. These buds let nothing come between your conversations. The built-in quad mic set-up ensures that you don’t have to dash for quieter surroundings. Experience vivid sound, from high notes to deep bass and everything in between. 

Available at Rs 1,899 on Amazon.in

Portronics KRONOS X3 

This is where the exclusive Kronos X3 fits the bill! A sleek smartwatch that has been ergonomically designed to give you the freedom to multitask. It has several smart features that are definitely a steal in its price range. The smartwatch has vital stats measuring features, like Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, and SPO2 measuring Index and gives painstakingly accurate measurements. Further on, you can also keep a tab on your sleep pattern and lead yourself towards a more holistic lifestyle that promotes mental and physical well-being. 

Available at Rs 1,199 on Flipkart

(Please note that the above feature is a research piece and we do not claim anything related to the performance. )

