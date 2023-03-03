Holi 2023: Amazon’s Holi shopping offers on gadgets, Amazon products, accessories and more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Holi 2023: Celebrate the Festival of Colours with Amazon’s Holi Shopping Store

Bring in the colours of happiness with Amazon’s specially curated Holi Shopping Store. Users can avail of up to 70% discount on the essentials including colours and pichkaris, safety items, waterproof gadgets, accessories and much more to enjoy a funfilled Holi celebration.

Customers can save big on brands such as Fossil, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Bevzilla, Crocs, and much more. Customers can also use voice navigation to access the Holi store by using Alexa on the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Users can tap the mic icon on the app and say – “Alexa, go to Holi Shopping Store” and land directly on the store.

Along with this, customers can also gift their loved one Amazon Pay Gift Cards, making Holi celebrations even happier by enabling friends and family to purchase products of their choice along with availing exclusive offers on movies and travel tickets.

Here are some products customers can buy from Amazon.in’s ‘Holi Shopping Store’ with offers and deals from sellers.

Laptops, smartphones, smartwatches and more

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16: Grab this award-winning laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core, 2.5 GHz Base Speed, 24MB Cache, Up to 4.9 GHz Max Turbo speed, 8 cores and much more. ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 is available for Rs 85,990. boAt Wave Edge: Take your style quotient to the next level by wearing this dapper-looking smartwatch by boat. This smartwatch will not only accentuate your look but also monitor your health but also keep a track of your fitness goal with 100+ sports modes. This product is available for Rs 2,199. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: This smartphone is worth buying for its features. This smartphone comes with 64MP Main Camera with EIS; 2MP Depth Lens and 2MP Macro Lens; Front (Selfie) Camera: is 16MP Sony IMX471. This product is available for Rs 18,999 Samsung Galaxy M13: This smartphone comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase. Grab this smartphone at Rs 10,999

Amazon Devices

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart Speaker with Alexa: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a great buy if you are hosting a Holi celebration. Fit for any room, this smart speaker comes with Alexa to help you control your smart home and entertain your guests by creating the perfect ambience. Add fun to your celebrations by just asking, “Alexa, play Holi special songs”. Get it for Rs 3,499. Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite: Spending Holi indoors? Get a theatre-like experience at home with Fire TV Stick Lite to enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Use the Alexa Voice Remote Lite to easily navigate, play, pause, rewind, or forward content with just your voice. Simply say "Alexa, find comedies" and binge-watch to your heart’s content! Get it for Rs 3,299. All-new Kindle (2022 release): This Holi, bring home the lightest and most compact Kindle ever. With a 300 ppi glare-free display you can read comfortably and effortlessly – whether it is day or night. Get it for Rs 9,999.

The Holi Starter Kit:

Nerf Super Soaker Hydra Water Blaster: This Holi, celebrate to the full extent by getting this water gun from FunBlast for your little one. This toy is priced at Rs 1,949 Intex Inflatable Kids Bathtub: Add fun to your kid's Holi celebration with the brightly coloured bathtub that is easy and safe to use. Priced at Rs 461, they are eco-friendly and made with non-toxic materials. Pidilite Rangeela Holi Ke Rang: CE-Certified and conformed to EN71-3 European Standards, the set of four natural fluorescent shades are non-toxic and comes with a pleasant fragrance. Priced at Rs 100, they are also very easy to remove from skin, hair, and fabrics.

Exclusive Holi Buys:

Phool Holi Gulal Box: An ideal way of celebrating skin and eco-friendly colours that are completely certified and harmless. Buy multiple colours that are made from temple flowers with fresh drops of essential oils. The product is priced at Rs 461. Brass Puja Thali Set: Kickstart the festival by worshipping with a fully decorated brass puja thali set that comes with agarbattis, bells, diyas, Kumkum and other essentials. This is available for Rs 949. ZEXREL Stainless Steel Dumpling Maker: This stainless-steel dumpling maker is perfect for everyone even if you are a beginner as it is extremely easy to use. It will allow you to make beautiful wavy-shaped dumplings in a short period so that you won't be in a hurry. This can be the perfect snack option to serve your guests during a Holi party. The product is priced at Rs 269

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. Amazon is not involved in pricing or describing the products and is not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers. The deals and discounts are provided by sellers and/or brands to the total exclusion of Amazon. Product descriptions, features and deals are provided by sellers and reproduced as-is.



‘Amazon.in is an online marketplace and the word store refers to a storefront with the selection offered by sellers.’

