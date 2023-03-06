Apple likely to launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour variant

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 14

Apple may soon release the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in a new yellow color option, according to a recent Weibo post shared by Japanese blog MacOtakara. The addition of new color options in the middle of a product cycle is a common strategy for Apple to increase sales and generate media attention. Back in April 2021, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini were released in a purple colorway, and last year, the company introduced a new green color option for the iPhone 13 series under the same strategy.



The iPhone 14 Pro models are currently available in deep purple, gold, silver, and space black. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are offered in blue, purple, midnight (Bback), starlight (white/silver), and product red.



It remains uncertain whether Apple will introduce a new colour option for the Pro models, or if the yellow hue will be exclusive to the non-Pro variants. There are differing opinions among fans regarding the potential addition of a yellow iPhone 14 Pro, with some expressing enthusiasm while others believe that such a bright colour is better suited for non-Pro models.

MacRumors has reportedly received information from insiders suggesting that Apple has planned a briefing for next week. This has fuelled speculation about the potential unveiling of a new colour for its iPhone models. Although no specifics have been disclosed regarding the event, it is noteworthy that Apple had released alpine green and green colour options in the spring of 2022. This timeline indicates that an announcement for a new colour could be on the horizon.



Meanwhile in other news it has been reported that Apple is planning to expand its facility in India to reduce the dependency on China. As per the latest reports, Foxconn is planning to to construct a factory on a 300-acre plot of land. The facility will specialize in producing components for iPhones, but there are also speculations that it could be utilized for the assembly of the devices as well.



FAQs:



Q1. When might the new yellow iPhone 14 models be released?

There is no official release date for the rumored yellow iPhone 14 models, but the addition of new color options mid-cycle suggests that they may be announced in the near future.



Q2. Will the yellow color option be available for the iPhone 14 Pro models?

It is unclear if the new yellow color option will be available for the iPhone 14 Pro models, as the current Pro models come in different colors than the non-Pro models. However, there is always a possibility that Apple may introduce new color options for the Pro models as well.

