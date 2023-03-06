Monday, March 06, 2023
     
Vi takes on Airtel and Jio with new Rs 296 prepaid plan in India

Vi's new Rs 296 prepaid recharge pack includes unlimited voice calling to all networks, 100 SMS per day, and a total of 25GB of data with no daily limit. The plan is valid for 30 days from the date of purchase and does not include any OTT subscriptions.

Updated on: March 06, 2023 9:55 IST
VI
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new Rs 296 prepaid plan in India, aimed at competing with similar plans offered by Airtel and Reliance Jio. While the plan does not offer daily data benefits, it provides one month's worth of data all at once. Here's everything you need to know about Vi's new offering and how it compares to plans from its competitors.

What's Included in Vi's Rs 296 Prepaid Plan?

Vi's new Rs 296 prepaid recharge pack includes unlimited voice calling to all networks, 100 SMS per day, and a total of 25GB of data with no daily limit. The plan is valid for 30 days from the date of purchase and does not include any OTT subscriptions. It is best suited for those who require calling features and a small amount of data for a month.

What About Airtel and Jio's Rs 296 Prepaid Plans?

Airtel and Jio also offer similar Rs 296 prepaid plans in India. Both companies provide 25GB of data, unlimited calling to any network, and 100 SMS per day, with a validity of 30 days. However, they also include additional benefits that Vi's plan does not provide.

Jio's prepaid plan includes free access to JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioTV apps. Airtel's plan offers Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Wynk Music Free, membership of Apollo 24|7 circles, and free hello tunes access for 30 days.

FAQs 

Q1. What is the new prepaid plan launched by Vodafone Idea (Vi)?
A1. Vi has launched a new Rs 296 prepaid plan in India that provides one month's worth of data all at once.

Q2. What are the benefits of Vi's new Rs 296 prepaid recharge pack?
A2. The new Vi prepaid recharge pack includes unlimited voice calling to all networks, 100 SMS per day, and a total of 25GB of data with no daily limit. The plan is valid for 30 days from the date of purchase and doesn't include any OTT subscriptions.

