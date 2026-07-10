US mercenary jailed in terror case moves Delhi court seeking 'American diet', finds Tihar Jail food too spicy

New Delhi:

Alleged American mercenary Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, who is in judicial custody in a terror conspiracy case linked to ethnic armed groups in India and Myanmar, has moved a Delhi court seeking permission to receive an "American-style diet" while lodged in Tihar Jail.

Van Dyke claimed he is unable to tolerate the spicy, oily, and deep-fried food served in prison and has been surviving mostly on liquids, including soy milk. His lawyers also sought a continuous supply of soy milk, stating that he had apparently been on a hunger strike for around 50 days due to his dietary difficulties.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told the court it would not file a reply, adding that the response would instead be submitted by Tihar Jail authorities. The jail superintendent sought a week's time to respond, and the court listed the matter for further hearing on July 21.

About Matthew VanDyke

Van Dyke, a US citizen, was arrested by the NIA on March 13 along with six Ukrainian nationals after they allegedly entered India from Myanmar through the Mizoram border. Investigators allege the group was involved in a wider terror conspiracy that included assisting ethnic armed groups in India and Myanmar and providing them with drone training.

He remains in judicial custody, with the term extended until August 1.

Before his arrest, Van Dyke had built an international profile as a documentary filmmaker, security analyst, and founder of the non-profit military training organisation Sons of Liberty International. He first gained global attention after fighting alongside anti-Muammar Gaddafi rebels during Libya's 2011 civil war, where he was captured and spent nearly six months in prison before escaping. Over the years, he has also been associated with conflict zones in Syria, Iraq, and Ukraine, presenting himself as a trainer and adviser to armed groups, while consistently denying allegations of links to US intelligence agencies.

VanDyke is known as a documentary filmmaker, former journalist, and the founder of Sons of Liberty International (SOLI), an organisation that has provided military training in conflict zones. He first gained international attention after fighting alongside anti-Muammar Gaddafi rebels during Libya's 2011 civil war and has since been associated with conflict zones including Syria and Ukraine. His arrest by the NIA attracted global attention due to his background and involvement in multiple international conflict regions.

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