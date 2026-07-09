Why Israel's Netanyahu is irked with US signalling sale of F-35s to Turkey | EXPLAINED

Tel Aviv:

The United States (US) has signalled selling the fifth generation F-35 fighter aircraft to Türkiye after President Donald Trump said earlier this week that Washington would lift sanctions on Ankara. The remarks were made by the 80-year-old Republican leader during his visit to Türkiye where he received a warm welcome by his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

Upon his arrival in Türkiye, Trump said Washington's relationship is "better probably than it's ever been" with Ankara, which is considered by many as a "disobedient child" by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"Turkey has been, in many ways, much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal... It's a great plane (F-35), it’s the best, currently the best plane by far. And it’s certainly something we will consider (sale of the fighter to Turkey," the US President said, while speaking to reporters.

Trump's signal irks Netanyahu

However, Trump's willingness to sell the F-35 aircraft has irked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the move would not make Türkiye a "friendly state" to the US; although he downplayed speculations that it could cause a division between Washington and Tel Aviv.

According to Netanyahu, Türkiye remains a state that is "friendly state with the Muslim brotherhood", which he pointed out that also hates the US. He also claimed that Erdogan is not a "model ally" for Trump and his administration, adding that he would urge Washington against selling F-35s to Ankara.

"This is not a force for peace and stability. When you give them that power, you’re going to see aggression in its wake," Netanyahu told CNN, while adding that Erdogan "threatens to destroy" Israel, which remains the only Jewish state across the world.

The feud between Israel and Türkiye

Türkiye was the first Muslim-majority country in March 1949 to recognise Israel. The two countries had coordinated extensively with each in the 1990s over defence, trade and intelligence, but the relationship has deteriorated over the years mainly over ideological differences.

The relations were extensively hit after Erdogan came to power, who has adopted a pro-Palestine policy. Erdogan is one of those leaders who have openly criticised Israel for its actions in Gaza and accused the Jewish state of committing 'atrocities'.

In an interview with CNN earlier this month, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also described Israel as a burden for the entire world and said that the "humanity can no longer bear" it. Fidan's remarks were harshly criticised by Israel which called them a "textbook incitement to genocide".

Are there any legal hurdles for sale of F-35s to Türkiye?

Even as Trump has signalled his willingness to sell F-35s to Türkiye, there are some legal hurdles for his administration. The US Congress has always objected to selling the F-35s to Türkiye. Even if the Trump administration approves a sale, Congress lawmakers can seek to block or delay it through the Foreign Military Sales review process or related legislation.

Besides, Türkiye has Russia S-400 air defence system. Because of this, Türkiye was sanctioned under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) in 2020, which bars the sale of F-35s to Ankara. US lawmakers have pointed that for approving an F-35 sale to Türkiye, it must dispose the S-400s it has.

"Congress banned F-35 sales to Turkey for several reasons: the S-400s, the illegal occupation of Cyprus, and the threats to Greece, to name a few. @POTUS cannot just wave these actions away with a handshake in Ankara. I am urging @RepJeffries and @SteveScalise to introduce a Joint Resolution of Disapproval to prevent this Administration from illegally selling F-35s to Turkey," said Congresswoman Dina Titus in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

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