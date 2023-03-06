Google started laying off employees in China: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Google

Google has reportedly started to lay off employees based in China. Employees who are hitting the senior positions and those who are high-paying workers in the tech giant's office are the ones who are losing their job this time. The news surfaced in the global announcement that the company made today.

ALSO READ: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool- HP07 Review: Best air purifier with temperature control

Google's aim is to "reset the salary standard and reduce operating costs while improving the overall work efficiency", said the report of Pandaily.

The report further said that the compensations will include the stock and annual leave discount and 30,000 yuan ($4,339) in cash and medical insurance. It will also include the benefits which could be obtained by signing the agreement of leaving Google before March 10 (2023).

ALSO READ: Vi takes on Airtel and Jio with new Rs 296 prepaid plan in India

"In addition, Google has provided a three-month buffer period for laid-off employees, during which they cannot work but will continue to be paid normally," the report further mentioned.

Alphabet, Google's parent company has laid off 12,000 employees and also removed 100 robots which use to clean the cafeterias at its headquarters. The tech giant sacked around 400 employees in India as part of the global announcement itself.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users in 2 month

On January 20, Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed in a letter to employees that about 12,000 people will be laid off globally, accounting for more than 6 per cent of the total workforce.

Several Google employees went to social media, majorly on LinkedIn, to share their plight. Denying that the layoffs were done 'randomly", Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he is "deeply sorry" for reducing the workforce.

In an email to employees, Pichai said he takes "full responsibility for the decisions that led us here".

The layoffs at Google's parent company were expected amid the deepening funding winter that has hit companies of all sizes in the global slowdown and recession fears.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News