Monday, March 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google started laying off employees in China: Know more

Google started laying off employees in China: Know more

Alphabet, Google's parent company has laid off 12,000 employees and also removed 100 robots which use to clean the cafeterias at its headquarters. The tech giant sacked around 400 employees in India as part of the global announcement itself.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Noida Updated on: March 06, 2023 22:00 IST
Google
Image Source : PIXABAY Google

Google has reportedly started to lay off employees based in China. Employees who are hitting the senior positions and those who are high-paying workers in the tech giant's office are the ones who are losing their job this time. The news surfaced in the global announcement that the company made today.

ALSO READ: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool- HP07 Review: Best air purifier with temperature control

 

Google's aim is to "reset the salary standard and reduce operating costs while improving the overall work efficiency", said the report of Pandaily.

The report further said that the compensations will include the stock and annual leave discount and 30,000 yuan ($4,339) in cash and medical insurance. It will also include the benefits which could be obtained by signing the agreement of leaving Google before March 10 (2023).

ALSO READ: Vi takes on Airtel and Jio with new Rs 296 prepaid plan in India

"In addition, Google has provided a three-month buffer period for laid-off employees, during which they cannot work but will continue to be paid normally," the report further mentioned.

Alphabet, Google's parent company has laid off 12,000 employees and also removed 100 robots which use to clean the cafeterias at its headquarters. The tech giant sacked around 400 employees in India as part of the global announcement itself.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users in 2 month

Related Stories
Smart TVs under Rs 41,000

Smart TVs under Rs 41,000

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot at Rs 4,999

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot at Rs 4,999

Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to freeze Streaks: Know-how?

Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to freeze Streaks: Know-how?

Instagram age verification test now applicable to 6 more countries for security

Instagram age verification test now applicable to 6 more countries for security

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Rumoured specifications and launch details

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Rumoured specifications and launch details

Vi takes on Airtel and Jio with new Rs 296 prepaid plan in India

Vi takes on Airtel and Jio with new Rs 296 prepaid plan in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a new hinge, withstand 200K folds

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a new hinge, withstand 200K folds

Elon Musk no longer world’s richest person, falls to second position

Elon Musk no longer world’s richest person, falls to second position

6 cybersecurity providers for data protection and security solutions

6 cybersecurity providers for data protection and security solutions

International Women’s Day 2023: Best hearables and wearables to gift under Rs 3,000

International Women’s Day 2023: Best hearables and wearables to gift under Rs 3,000

Simple tips to choose the correct size of air conditioner for your living room or workspaces

Simple tips to choose the correct size of air conditioner for your living room or workspaces

Microsoft unveils Kosmos-1,a new AI model to race up with ChatGPT

Microsoft unveils Kosmos-1,a new AI model to race up with ChatGPT

Apple doubles down on improving water management in India

Apple doubles down on improving water management in India

Windows 11 to get new enhanced audio mixer

Windows 11 to get new enhanced audio mixer

Twitter extending tweet limit by 10,000 characters: Know-more

Twitter extending tweet limit by 10,000 characters: Know-more

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling

Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling

 

On January 20, Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed in a letter to employees that about 12,000 people will be laid off globally, accounting for more than 6 per cent of the total workforce.

Several Google employees went to social media, majorly on LinkedIn, to share their plight. Denying that the layoffs were done 'randomly", Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he is "deeply sorry" for reducing the workforce.

In an email to employees, Pichai said he takes "full responsibility for the decisions that led us here".

The layoffs at Google's parent company were expected amid the deepening funding winter that has hit companies of all sizes in the global slowdown and recession fears.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News